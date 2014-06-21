Cassano 'happy at Parma' despite Samp rumours
Parma general manager Pietro Leonardi has denied reports that Antonio Cassano could return to Sampdoria.
The 31-year-old Italy international, who is currently representing his country at the FIFA World Cup, has been linked with a move back to Serie A rivals Samp.
Leonardi, however, stated on Saturday that the former Milan and Real Madrid frontman is committed to Parma.
He said: "Yesterday he (Cassano) sent me a text message that said: 'Forza Parma.' And we say 'Forza Cassano'."
Parma have sealed the outright signings of Jonathan Biabiany and Ishak Belfodil after the duo had previously been part-owned by the club.
An unpaid tax bill cost Parma a place in next season's UEFA Europa League, but Leonardi believes the club are in good shape and warned that any players who are not happy can move on.
He said: "Parma proved this is a solid club that wants to invest.
"It isn't a port of call. We only want motivated people who are happy to be here and play with pride. Anyone else can go."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.