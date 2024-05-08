Eddie Howe bemoans Newcastle United 'rich' tag, wishes they were allowed to spend more

By
published

The Newcastle United boss has been speaking out about what it's like to manage 'the richest club in the world'… without getting to spend that money

Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on December 16, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is fed up with people describing his extremely wealthily-funded Magpies as being extremely wealthily-funded… but also wishes that the club’s extremely wealthy owners were permitted to spend more of their extreme wealth.

The Toon boss's latest comments read like he feels he's had a hard time of it being placed under such a burden of expectation, despite the club having accumulated a mere £351m net spend on transfers over the past three years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.