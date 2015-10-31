Pulis points to penalty calls after Leicester loss

West Brom were denied two clear penalties in their 3-2 defeat to Leicester City, according to Tony Pulis.

Salomon Rondon gave West Brom the lead at The Hawthorns on Saturday, but a second-half brace from Riyad Mahrez and Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy's 11th goal of the season turned the game on its head.

Rickie Lambert came off the bench to score from the spot, but Pulis is adamant his side should have had a chance from the spot before Mahrez had put the Foxes in front.

Pulis said: "First of all credit to Leicester. They played to their strengths, Vardy is a handful, he's on fire and caused us problems.

"But we are really disappointed with the two penalty decisions. Jonny Evans' was one but [Darren] Fletcher's looked absolutely stone wall. It think everyone would say that was a penalty.

"With the Evans one, the ref was only a few yards away. I don't know why it wasn't given. But I can't take anything away from Leicester, they played well.

"They say the second goal is offside as well - that was wrong, so decisions that could have helped us today didn't get with us."

He added: "Leicester did really well. It was a good game and in Jamie Vardy they have an exceptional player. His pace frightened us all afternoon.

"But the referee should have given us a penalty and sent their man off. It shouldn't happen at this level - the standard of refereeing should be better."