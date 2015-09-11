Ranieri calls for introduction of larger matchday squads

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has called on the Premier League to allow 11 substitutes on the bench in order to give young players more first-team opportunities.

Ranieri's side sit third in the early league standings, unbeaten in their first five fixtures in all competitions.

And the Italian believes that the size of matchday squads should be increased in order to provide more players with the chance to secure game-time.

"I think the Premier League can improve by letting us have 11 players on the bench, to allow an opportunity to youngsters," Ranieri told the press as Leicester prepare to host Aston Villa on Sunday.

"Why is their only seven players allowed on the bench? It's important when I call some player who does not play regularly that they are ready to play, and all of my players are, but I could involve more if we had a bigger bench."

One player who is likely to be involved in the squad against Villa is Swansea City loanee Nathan Dyer, who arrived at the King Power Stadium on transfer deadline day, and Ranieri says the winger will provide an extra dimension to Leicester's squad.

"We needed another winger because they must run a lot and we need to change around a lot in games," he added.

"Nathan is very good in one-versus-one situations out in wide areas, and I can now change the wingers sometimes. He will be very good for us."