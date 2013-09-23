Ranieri delighted with Monaco development

Radamel Falcao cancelled out Zlatan Ibrahimovic's fifth-minute opener at Parc des Princes to keep Ranieri's side top of Ligue 1 early in the campaign.



Earning a point away from home against the champions left Ranieri thrilled and the Italian praised his players.



"Today was a good game and a good result for Monaco. I think that Paris played well and put on a good show for the fans, as Monaco did," Ranieri said.



"We tried to win this game until the very last moment. I am very happy with the result away from home.



"I think we had two results in mind – to win or to draw, so I am very happy with my players' performance against such a great side."



Monaco, who signed several big names in the off-season, are two points clear of PSG at the top of the league after six matches



Ranieri said travelling to PSG was a great opportunity for his players to develop their games against top-class opposition.



"It is important to make a good game and to build what would be our ideal style of play," he said.



"I know that Paris has a squad full of players with great abilities. They also possess a lot of players with years of experience at the top, a lot more than my players.



"There are many players in my squad without any experience of playing in Ligue 1 and they had to play against PSG.



"They played against great players tonight so I think that was great for my younger players who can use this game to develop."