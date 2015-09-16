Rebrov impressed by Champions League charges

Sergiy Rebrov lauded Dynamo Kiev for earning a point "without a leader" after Andriy Yarmolenko missed the 2-2 draw with Porto in the Champions League.

With star forward Yarmolenko sidelined due to illness, Dynamo relied on goals from Oleh Gusev and Vitaly Buyalskyy to bring them their first Champions League point in two years, and there were times when Porto looked the better side at Olimpiyskyi National Sports Complex.

But Rebrov credited his less experienced players, saying: "I congratulated the boys. Many of them played in the Champions League for the first time.

"They played without a leader, but they were united, and they played an organised way.

"We played a serious opponent who plays every year in the Champions League. Porto are a strong team, but we rallied and allowed them to create almost nothing. The team all worked together."

He added: "There is nothing to say now about Andriy [Yarmolenko], and those who came out worked well and proved that they are a team."

Porto assistant head coach Rui Barros felt his side edged the contest, and suggested Buyalskyy's equaliser came from an offside position.

He said: "In the second half we were better, with more possession, circulation, and opportunities. We never thought we would draw.

"From what I saw, their goal was offside. But in this short competition it is also important not to lose."