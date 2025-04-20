'Bryan Robson had me at "hello". His stature really appealed to me. I wanted to be a part of where the club was going. It was a great journey to be involved in': How the Manchester United legend managed to convince players to sign for Middlesbrough

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson became the Middlesbrough player-manager in 1994, and the Englishman managed to convince players to sign for him - even when in the second tier - based on his legacy alone.

Upon leaving Manchester United aged 37, Robson was tasked with getting Middlesbrough into the Premier League - he duly delivered at the first opportunity, winning the Division One title in a season in which he made 22 appearances himself.

They showed great ambition when getting promoted, bringing in signings such as Nick Barmby and Juninho, and later Fabrizio Ravanelli, though their time in the second tier indicated where the club was aiming for.

Bryan Robson worked quickly at Middlesbrough to bring in top talent

Robson was the Middlesbrough player-manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jan Age Fjortoft had bagged 12 Premier League goals for Swindon during the 1993/94 relegation campaign, and started life prolifically in the second tier, too. By March 1995, the Norwegian striker had struck 25 times in all competitions despite the Robins struggling once more.

He had caught the attention of Middlesbrough boss Robson, who wanted more quality to get over the line and reach the promised land. The Englishman didn't have to work too hard to convince Fjortoft, however.

Jan Age Fjortoft celebrates a goal for Middlesbrough (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Bryan Robson had me at ‘hello’," Fjortoft exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "It was brilliant to be involved in such a journey. His stature and profile, and the progress at Boro, really appealed to me. The first thing he and his assistant, Viv Anderson, showed me was the Riverside Stadium, and I wanted to be a part of where the club was going. I spent two years there and it was a terrific time."

As mentioned, Fjortoft played alongside Juninho when he first moved to England, with the dimunitive Brazilian immediately impressing.

"He was one of the best footballers I ever played alongside," Fjortoft adds." As the No.9, I had him, Nick Barmby and Craig Hignett around me – top players. Juninho and I were in sync from his first pass; I remember his superb assist to put me through on goal against Leeds [Juninho’s debut]. He was on another planet."

Ravanelli's arrival at the Riverside saw Fjortoft move down the pecking order, though, with just five Premier League appearances by the end of January making clear that he would need to move on for pastures new. Middlesbrough would later go on to reach the League Cup and FA Cup finals that season, but Fjortoft has no regrets over his decision.

Ravanelli's arrival limited Fjortoft's opportunities (Image credit: Alamy)

"I’m realistic and my passion was to play football," he reveals. "They bought Fabrizio Ravanelli, who remains a good friend, then a promising youngster in Mikkel Beck. I played a few games and scored, but I wanted to do it regularly.

"Howard Kendall took me to Sheffield United and I had a fantastic time, despite losing the 1997 play-off final to Crystal Palace at Wembley."