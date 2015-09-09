Record-breaker Rooney gives dressing room speech

Wayne Rooney delivered a heartfelt speech in the dressing room after breaking England's all-time goalscoring record.

The England captain scored his 50th international goal, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's record with a penalty in their 2-0 win over Switzerland in Euro 2016 qualifying on Tuesday.

Rooney was greeted by applause, and even some chanting his name, in the England dressing room afterwards.

Presented an England shirt with the number 50 on it by Roy Hodgson, Rooney was called on by his coach to give a speech.

"Thank you to everyone here - coaches, players, staff I have worked with for a long time. This is such a huge moment for myself and my family in my career," the Manchester United captain said.

"Hopefully, for the team and for myself, there's a lot more to come [and] we can be successful.

"Hopefully there's a lot of the young lads, Harry [Kane] coming through, Ross [Barkley], Raheem [Sterling] coming through who can come close and even pass me in the future.

"I'm grateful, it means the world to me and thank you very much."