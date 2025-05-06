David Beckham at 50: all of his goals for England

David Beckham celebrates after scoring a free-kick for England against Ecuador at the 2006 World Cup.

David Beckham turned 50 on Friday and that means it is now over 15 years since the Inter Miami co-owner last played for England.

Beckham made his England debut in 1996 and went on to win 115 caps for the Three Lions, with 59 of those as captain.

Ruled out of the 2010 World Cup due to a ruptured Achilles tendon in March that year, Beckham never appeared again in an England shirt after featuring from the bench in a 3-0 win over Belarus in October 2009.

In total, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder scored 17 times for the Three Lions. Here, a closer look at when and how those goals arrived...

England 2-0 Colombia (World Cup, June 1998)

Surprisingly left out of the starting line-up by Glenn Hoddle for England's first two matches at France 98, David Beckham came into the XI for the final group game against Colombia.

The Manchester United midfielder marked his first World Cup start by netting a fabulous free-kick from 30 yards out in a 2-0 win for the Three Lions. It was his 17th cap for England.

England 2-1 Finland (World Cup qualification, March 2001)

Hugely criticised for his red card against Argentina as England exited the 1998 World Cup on penalties in the last 16, David Beckham worked hard to rebuild his reputation at international level.

But he had to wait almost three years for another England goal, hitting the winner in a 2-1 victory against Finland in a World Cup qualifier at Anfield as he found space in the right side of the area and drove a shot into the corner. It was his 39th appearance for the Three Lions.

England 4-0 Mexico (Friendly, May 2001)

England thrashed Mexico 4-0 in a friendly at Derby's Pride Park in May 2001 and David Beckham scored the third goal with a fantastic free-kick.

After early goals from Paul Scholes and Robbie Fowler, Beckham found the top corner from just over 25 yards out to make it 3-0 after half an hour on his 41st England appearance. Teddy Sheringham later made it 4-0.

Greece 0-2 England (World Cup qualification, June 2001)

Everyone remembers David Beckham's free-kick against Greece to seal direct qualification for England to the 2002 World Cup, but you may not recall that the midfielder also netted with a set piece in the away fixture.

With England 1-0 up in Athens through Paul Scholes, Beckham made sure of the points on his 42nd international appearance with a wonderful free-kick from the right side which curled into the corner with the Greek goalkeeper unmoved.

Greece 2-2 England (World Cup qualification, October 2001)

With England staring at a surprise defeat at home to Greece and seemingly headed for a play-off to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, David Beckham saved the day in dramatic style at Old Trafford in his 46th appearance for the Three Lions.

Beckham's brilliant 30-yard free-kick flew into the corner in added time to earn a 2-2 draw for England at Old Trafford and seal automatic qualification for Sven Göran Eriksson's side. His most famous free-kick and one of the most iconic goals of his career.

England 1-1 Sweden (Friendly, November 2001)

England drew 1-1 with Sweden in a friendly at Old Trafford in November 2001 and David Beckham scored the Three Lions' goal with a penalty in the first half.

The skipper smashed his spot-kick into the right of the net as the Swedish goalkeeper dived the other way to open the scoring after 28 minutes in his 47th game for England. Håkan Mild equalised for Sweden just before the break.

England 1-0 Argentina (World Cup, June 2002)

Face to face with Diego Simeone and Argentina again after the provocation which led to his red card at France 98, David Beckham had the last laugh this time.

The Manchester United midfielder slotted a penalty low and just right of centre to net the only goal and give England a 1-0 win over Argentina in a World Cup group game in Sapporo. It was his 51st game for England and second World Cup goal.

Slovakia 1-2 England (Euro 2004 qualification, October 2002)

Making his 55th international appearance, David Beckham scored England's equaliser as the Three Lions came from a goal down to beat Slovakia 2-1 in a Euro 2004 qualifier in Bratislava in October 2002.

Beckham curled a free-kick into the area from around 35 yards out on the left side and the ball missed everyone on its way into the far corner as Michael Owen tried and failed to get a touch, leaving the Slovakia goalkeeper wrong-footed. Owen did score the winner, though, with a late header.

England 2-2 Macedonia (Euro 2004 qualification, October 2002)

Four days later, David Beckham scored again for England, netting the Three Lions' first goal in a 2-2 draw against Macedonia at Southampton's St. Mary's Stadium.

After going behind to a direct corner scored by Artim Sakiri, Beckham levelled the scores as he ran onto a Paul Scholes through ball and lobbed goalkeeper Petar Milosevski from outside the area to net his ninth England goal on his 56th international appearance.

Liechtenstein 0-2 England (Euro 2004 qualification, March 2003)

David Beckham's 10th England goal came in his 58th cap as the Three Lions beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in a Euro 2004 qualifier away from home.

Beckham netted England's second goal as he curled home a trademark free-kick from a central position eight minutes into the second half after Michael Owen had opened the scoring inside half an hour.

England 2-0 Turkey (Euro 2004 qualification, April 2003)

David Beckham scored again on his next appearance for England, rifling a low penalty into the corner in added time in a 2-0 win over Turkey in Euro 2004 qualifying at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Beckham's goal was the 18,000th netted by England and wrapped up the win after Darius Vassell had opened the scoring with 15 minutes left. It was his 59th cap.

England 3-1 Croatia (Friendly, August 2003)

David Beckham was on target again as England beat Croatia 3-1 in a friendly at Ipswich Town's Portman Road home in August 2003.

The England captain opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he drilled a low penalty into the bottom corner to set the Three Lions on their way to a 3-1 win. It was the midfielder's first England goal since swapping Manchester United for Real Madrid earlier in the summer.

Macedonia 1-2 England (Euro 2004 qualification, September 2003)

David Beckham made it six goals in eight appearances as he netted from the penalty spot in England's 2-1 win away to Macedonia in Euro 2004 qualifying in September 2003.

England were a goal down at the break, but Wayne Rooney levelled eight minutes into the second half and Beckham hit the winner with a low penalty not long after the hour mark on his 62nd international appearance.

England 3-0 Ukraine (Friendly, August 2004)

England exited Euro 2004 to hosts Portugal on penalties in June of that year and David Beckham missed his spot-kick in the shootout as the ball moved just before he made contact.

The skipper slid in low at the far post to score his next goal for England from a John Terry cross to set the Three Lions on their way to a 3-0 way over Ukraine at St. James' Park on his 73rd international appearance in August 2004.

England 2-0 Wales (World Cup qualification, October 2004)

David Beckham's 15th goal for England came in a World Cup qualifier against Wales at Old Trafford in October 2004 – and it was something special.

After Frank Lampard gave England the lead early on with a deflected effort, Beckham wrapped up the win with a stunning strike from distance with 14 minutes left as he hit a dipping drive into the corner in his 76th game for the Three Lions.

England 2-0 Azerbaijan (World Cup qualification, March 2005)

Winning his 80th cap for England, David Beckham scored his 16th international goal as the Three Lions beat Azerbaijan 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Newcastle's St. James' Park in March 2003.

The skipper ran onto a long pass from Frank Lampard, chested down and kept his cool to slot home from the edge of the box to score England's second of the night after 62 minutes, with Steven Gerrard getting the first earlier in the second half.

England 1-0 Ecuador (World Cup, June 2006)

David Beckham's 17th and final England goal came in a World Cup last-16 clash with Ecuador in Stuttgart – on his 93rd appearance for the Three Lions.

Beckham brushed off pre-match illness to win a tight game for England with a trademark free-kick from 30 yards out. In intense heat, he was later sick on the pitch, but had done enough to send Sven Göran Eriksson's side into the last eight.