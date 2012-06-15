Redknapp: People at the top disliked me

Redknapp was surprisingly let go by chairman Daniel Levy earlier this week despite a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

A failure to secure Champions League football proved to be his downfall and the 65-year-old admitted he wishes he could have stayed at White Hart Lane.

"I won't slit my throat over it. I want to get on with my life instead of moping about getting the sack," Redknapp told The Sun.

"I loved every minute of my time at Spurs and I've no regrets whatsoever.

"I don't feel bitter, nor regretful, there's no confusion or anger.

"[But] When people at the top don't like you, what can you do about it? I have to respect it. I can't do anything about that."