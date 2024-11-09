Footballers with famous partners

Top-level footballers are in the spotlight enough as it is, but some of them experience its glare even more intensely thanks to their romantic relationships with fellow celebrities.

Big-name players have dated and married pop stars, TV presenters and more over the years, with some couples ascending to true power couple status.

Here, we take a look at some of the stars to have had famous partners…

Andre Gray & Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the 2019 BRIT Awards (Image credit: Alamy)

A Premier League striker for Burnley and Watford who has represented Jamaica at international level, Andre Gray began dating Leigh-Anne Pinnock in 2016 and married her seven years later.

Pinnock gained fame as a member of successful girl group Little Mix, who won the 2011 series of The X Factor and went on to have numerous UK number one hits.

Landon Donovan & Bianca Kajlich

Landon Donovan and Bianca Kajlich pictured in 2002 (Image credit: Alamy)

Arguably the greatest American player of all time, Landon Donovan was married to actress Bianca Kajlich between 2006 and 2010.

Kajlich is best-known for her role as Jennifer Morgan in sitcom Rules of Engagement and also appeared in 2002 film Halloween: Resurrection, the eighth instalment of the classic Halloween horror franchise.

Mesut Ozil & Mandy Capristo

Mesut Ozil and Mandy Capristo shopping in London, 2015 (Image credit: Alamy)

World Cup-winning German legend Mesut Ozil was briefly in a relationship with singer Mandy Capristo from 2013 to 2014.

Capristo, who is also known simply by her first name and was previously part of girl group Monrose, reached the top 10 of the German albums chart with her debut album Grace in 2012.

Wayne Bridge & Frankie Bridge

Wayne Bridge and Frankie Bridge pictured at the 2020 National Television Awards (Image credit: Alamy)

A Premier League champion with Chelsea, former England defender Wayne Bridge became engaged to Frankie Sandford of girl group the Saturdays towards the end of his career.

The pair got married in 2013 and both went on to appear on (separate series of) reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

David de Gea & Edurne

David de Gea and Edurne pictured in 2017 (Image credit: Alamy)

Avid heavy metal fan David de Gea wed Spanish Eurovision singer Edurne in 2023, with the two having begun their relationship in 2010 – while De Gea was still plying his trade for Atletico Madrid.

Edurne finished 21st in the 2015 staging of Europe’s perennially popular song contest, performing the track ‘Amanacer’.

Sergio Ramos & Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio pictured in 2016 (Image credit: Alamy)

Legendary Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos married Pilar Rubio in 2019, having been in a relationship with the Spanish TV presenter and model since 2012.

Guests at the couple’s wedding in Seville included a host of Real stars from throughout Ramos’ long association with the club, among them David Beckham and Roberto Carlos.

Frank Lampard & Christine Lampard

Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard at the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards (Image credit: Alamy)

Chelsea and England great Frank Lampard tied the knot with Christine Bleakley in 2015, having previously been engaged to Spanish model Elen Rivas.

Northern Irish presenter Christine is a familiar face to TV viewers in the UK, hosting programmes such as The One Show, This Morning and Dancing on Ice.

Scott Sinclair & Helen Flanagan

Scott Sinclair and Helen Flanagan hold the Scottish Premiership trophy after Celtic's 2016/17 title win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ex-Swansea and Celtic winger Scott Sinclair was in a relationship with Helen Flanagan for 13 years.

Flanagan is best-known for her long-running role as Rosie Webster in enduring British soap Coronation Street. She later appeared on various reality TV shows, including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Hell’s Kitchen.

Robert Lewandowski & Anna Lewandowska

Robert Lewandowski and Anna Lewandowska pictured in 2022 (Image credit: Alamy)

Poland’s finest-ever footballer, superstar striker Robert Lewandowski is married to another decorated sportsperson.

Anna Lewandowska (née Stachurska) picked up multiple medals in karate at European and world level, before embarking on a career as a nutritionist.

Robert and Anna tied the knot in 2013, during Lewandowski’s time at Borussia Dortmund.

Jamie Redknapp & Louise Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp and Louise Redknapp pictured in 2015 (Image credit: Alamy)

Premier League star turned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp was married to pop singer Louise for almost 20 years.

Louise (née Nurding) was a member of R&B group Eternal, featuring on their hugely successful 1993 debut album Always & Forever, and finished as a runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Perrie Edwards

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards after Liverpool's 2019 Champions League final win (Image credit: Alamy)

Former Arsenal, Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started dating Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in 2022.

Following Little Mix’s indefinite hiatus, Edwards pursued a solo career, releasing her debut single ‘Forget About Us’ in 2024 and reaching the top 10 of the UK charts.

Ashley Cole & Cheryl

Ashley Cole and Cheryl during a promotional photoshoot in 2006 (Image credit: Alamy)

Ashley Cole started dating future wife Cheryl (then Cheryl Tweedy) while living in the same block of flats as the Girls Aloud singer in London.

The ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and England left-back was married to Cheryl for four years, before the pair divorced in 2010.

Cole later married Italian model Sharon Canu.

Peter Crouch & Abbey Clancy

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy at the 2024 BRIT Awards (Image credit: Alamy)

Premier League cult favourite Peter Crouch has been married to model Abbey Clancy for over a decade.

The FA Cup-winning Liverpool target man met Clancy – who finished second in the 2006 series of Britain’s Next Top Model and later presented the show – in a nightclub where she was working in 2005.

Bastian Schweinsteiger & Ana Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Schweinsteiger pictured in 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Bayern Munich and Germany icon Bastian Schweinsteiger won the Champions League and World Cup during his glittering career.

And his wife knows what it’s like to excel on the sporting stage, too: tennis star Ana Ivanovic won the 2008 French Open. The Serbian married Bastian, taking his name, in 2016.

Gerard Pique & Shakira

Gerard Pique and Shakira at the 2019 Davis Cup tennis final (Image credit: Alamy)

Among the best centre-backs of all time, Gerard Pique claimed all of the game’s biggest honours.

He also made headlines for his high-profile relationship with Shakira, dating the ‘Queen of Latin Music’ for 11 years – having met the Colombian singer while appearing in the video for her hit ‘Waka Waka (This Time Africa)’, the official song of the 2010 World Cup, which Pique won with Spain.

David Beckham & Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham pictured in 2002 (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the ultimate celebrity power couples, David and Victoria Beckham (née Adams) tied the knot 1999 – shortly after Becks had helped Manchester United to the treble.

Beckham met his wife in 1997, after ‘Posh Spice’ of the Spice Girls – then at their peak – had attended a game at Old Trafford.

Pretty much ever since then, they’ve been Posh and Becks.