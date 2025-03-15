Liverpool hero discusses if Arne Slot's success in his first season is tarnishing Jurgen Klopp's legacy

By published

Liverpool are on course for a Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season - could that ruin Jurgen Klopp's legacy at Anfield?

Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on December 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were expecting a period of transition when Arne Slot arrived last summer to replace Jurgen Klopp, but they've experienced anything but in 2024/25.

Slot is well on course to leading Liverpool to the Premier League title in his debut season in England, with a League Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday presenting a good opportunity for a trophy double this season.

When considering that Jurgen Klopp, rightly revered at Anfield for the incredible work he managed in nine years, only lifted one Premier League title during that time, could Slot's success ultimately tarnish the German's legacy?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot isn't tarnishing Jurgen Klopp's legacy

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool manager celebrates

Klopp looks set to have his one Premier League title matched by Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Jamie Redknapp - who will be part of the Sky Sports team for the Carabao Cup Final live on Sunday from 3pm - and who spent over a decade of his career at Liverpool through the 90s, the two jobs each manager has produced can't be matched.

Highlighting how Manchester United and Arsenal have both failed to win top honours since Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger left their respective clubs, Redknapp argues Slot has just continued with Klopp's legacy rather than make massive changes.

Jamie Redknapp of Liverpool, January 1998

Redknapp spent over a decade at Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

"I don't think so at all," Redknapp responds when the question is posed to him by FourFourTwo. "And the reason why is because of what Klopp did and how he changed the mentality of the club, because the club was really drifting before he came in.

"He didn't inherit a great squad, but then they recruited really well, knowing what they needed. Klopp was more than a manager. But what Slot has shown is that we didn't know was there was going to be life after Klopp - there's not still been life after Sir Alex at Manchester United, not at Arsenal and Arsene Wenger in terms of winning trophies.

"The job that Slot has done has been in a very calm, unassuming way - he's not a fist pumper, he doesn't really hype the crowd up. He just does it in his own way. And I've just been incredibly impressed."

Defeat to PSG in the Champions League and Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup certainly won't have been how Slot envisoned his first season at Anfield going, but to potentially walk away with two honours is certainly more than many expected when he turned up at Liverpool last summer.

Jamie Redknapp during a Sky Sports broadcast, August 2024 Liverpool

Redknapp doesn't think Klopp's legacy can be tarnished (Image credit: Alamy)

Indeed, the Dutchman only managed to bring Federico Chiesa in during the two transfer windows, and even then the Italian has only played a small part in the season, highlighting just how well Slot has done to rejuvenate the squad.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Redknapp is spot on with his suggestion that Klopp and Slot ultimately had completely different jobs when first arriving at Liverpool. Slot's success is just a continuation and refinement of Klopp's work, whereas the German boss had to make wholesale changes to yield a positive result.

It's a Big Weekend of sport on Sky Sports and NOW, featuring the Carabao Cup Final, Arsenal v Chelsea and Leicester City v Manchester United in the Premier League, Old Firm and Steel City derbies, Australian Grand Prix, tennis from Indian Wells, and The Players Championship, all live.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United controls the ball under pressure from Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on October 30, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

‘Manchester United already have the talent at centre-back to climb the table – they just have to protect them with legs in midfield’ Former Old Trafford defender explains how his old club can become consistent again
Interim England manager Lee Carsley

England U21 squad valued at staggering £411m as Lee Carsley makes his return to junior side
Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Benfica in the Champions League in March 2025.

Youngest scorers in Champions League history
See more latest
Most Popular
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United controls the ball under pressure from Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on October 30, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
‘Manchester United already have the talent at centre-back to climb the table – they just have to protect them with legs in midfield’ Former Old Trafford defender explains how his old club can become consistent again
Interim England manager Lee Carsley
England U21 squad valued at staggering £411m as Lee Carsley makes his return to junior side
William Saliba in action for Arsenal
William Saliba sends transfer message to Arsenal amid Real Madrid links
Arsenal FC defender Ben White
Thomas Tuchel offers update on whether Ben White will be available for England
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal and his hat trick with teammate Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
'It is absolutely false that Mbappe told me anything': Champions League referee rebuffs surprising Real Madrid claim
Dan Burn of Newcastle United (33) arrives for the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield on February 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England
'It was very emotional two years ago, not just for the players but for the whole city. This time I feel as though we believe that we should be doing that on a regular basis' Dan Burn is ready to crown an England call-up with a trophy for Newcastle United
Manchester United players celebrate
'I sat with the club because I had an offer to leave. I asked if they see me as part of the future of the club, and they made it very clear that I would be a big part of this rebuild': Manchester United star reveals transfer discussions
The UEFA Champions League trophy
'UEFA will enter discussions with FIFA and IFAB to determine whether the rule should be reviewed': Atletico Madrid given official reasoning for Julian Alvarez's disallowed penalty kick
General view of Arsenal&#039;s Emirates Stadium from the outside in February 2025.
Arsenal progress with plans for Emirates Stadium expansion after Manchester United announcement
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim cannot seem to get a winning formula out of his side
Manchester United ‘officially want’ one of Jose Mourinho’s players: report