Redknapp ready for crucial QPR run

Since gaining promotion back to the top-flight via a dramatic play-off final win over Derby County in May, QPR have struggled in their new surroundings.

With just two wins from their first 12 matches, Redknapp's side sit bottom of the table, joined in the drop zone by fellow promoted clubs Burnley and Leicester City.

The latter visit Loftus Road on Saturday in the first of four consecutive home games against clubs currently in the bottom eight for Redknapp and his men.

"It's a very important period there's no doubt about that," the manager said, with home fixtures against Burnley, West Brom and Crystal Palace to come before the end of the year.

"It's important we get good points out of the games. Those games against the teams around you will decide your fate I think.

"They're games that we certainly need a good run in. At home we need to make sure we get good points from those games.

"I don't believe in putting pressure on players by telling them 'this is crucial, we have to win this', there's enough pressure as it is without giving them added pressure."

Redknapp also believes the busy schedule between now and the turn of the year will give him a better idea of what areas he needs to strengthen come the January transfer window.

"I think this period helps you decide but I think we know we need one or two additions, whether they're a couple of loans or whatever," he said.

"We need to strengthen up a bit in certain positions."