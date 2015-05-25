Relegation will haunt Hull - Chester

Hull City's players will be haunted for the rest of their lives by the club's Premier League relegation, says defender James Chester.

Steve Bruce's men had to win against Manchester United at the KC Stadium and hope Newcastle United failed to beat West Ham to preserve their top-flight status.

Hull battled hard in a valiant 0-0 draw, but Newcastle's 2-0 victory rendered their fixture inconsequential anyway.

Centre-back Chester has been left astonished by Hull's plight considering the quality in their squad and expects the pain to linger for some time.

"This is a moment that will probably haunt all of us for the rest of our lives," Chester told Sky Sports.

"Everyone is bitterly disappointed. It's a failure that we will all have to carry in our careers and for the rest of our days.

"It's a really difficult one to take, especially when you look around our changing room. It's a squad that shouldn't be in this position."

Chester warned that Hull have no time to dwell on the disappointment, though, as they prepare for life in a competitive Championship.

"It's a memory that will really hurt and as sad as it is I think it's really important that you try and get over it as quickly as possible because football doesn't stand still and I know more than anyone how difficult the Championship is," he added.

"We have to be [ready for the Championship]. It's going to be a difficult few weeks.

"We're all very disappointed as professionals but football moves on really quickly and we have to do that if we are to have any chance of bouncing straight back."