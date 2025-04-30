Who has been relegated from the Women's Super League?

The Women's Super League season is not yet over but the club who will be relegated has already been decided.

The bottom of the table race has been a tight battle this season with clubs like Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leicester City all in the fan discussions of who was going to go down.

But when was the relegation decided and who will play Championship football? FourFourTwo has all the answers below.

WSL relegation: Who has been relegated?

Palace were promoted last season

After not being able to really gain a foothold in the top-flight, it is Palace who will be relegated at the end of the season.

The club were promoted into the top-flight for the 2024/25 season but have failed to get results over the line.

Leif Smerud replaced Laura Kaminski after she was fired earlier this season

With just two games left of the campaign, Palace have registered two wins, three draws and 15 losses.

The game to confirm their relegation was a brutal 7-1 loss to West Ham on 27 April.

Palace manager Leif Smerud, who replaced Laura Kaminski after she was sacked earlier this season, said the side have not been good enough.

He said: "I was saying that over a year in football, you get what you deserve and we have to acknowledge we have not been good enough.

Palace will play in the Championship next season

"We have to look at the facts and they are that we have not been good enough, not today and not during the season.

"It's not that difficult, you don't have to be an expert to see that."

Wasn't relegation going to be scrapped?

The question around scrapping relegation will be decided at the end of the season. A vote will take place with WSL clubs and Championship clubs all having a say.

That means the relegation this current season will stand with the potential around scrapping relegation coming into affect next season.