Reus revels in hat-trick hero return

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus revelled in his long-awaited return as the German giants made Champions League history with an 8-4 win over Legia Warsaw.

Reus netted a hat-trick in Tuesday's remarkable match, which set the record for the highest-scoring game ever in the competition.

Appearing for the first time since May following injury problems, Reus wore the captain's armband and scored Dortmund's fifth goal before half-time.

The Germany international added a sixth in the 52nd minute and he completed the historic night in stoppage time.

"This is the way to imagine a return after such a long time," he said. "I was really looking forward to this moment and worked very hard on it.

"I tried to be aggressive and pull through my game. I'm glad that I could help the team.

"We must show that we are consistent in our performance until the end. We also have to defend much better."

The win kept Dortmund – who beat fierce rivals Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday – top of Group F, two points ahead of European champions Real Madrid with a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu still to come.