Ribery eyeing early return from injury

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has suggested he may return from injury before the Bundesliga winter break.

The Frenchman tore the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during his side's 2-2 draw away to Hertha Berlin on October 1 and was expected to be out of action until 2018.

The 34-year-old, however, says he is in good shape and could well return before Bayern's final game prior to the mid-season break, against Stuttgart on December 16.

Speaking after his side's 5-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday, Ribery said: "I feel no pain. I just have to wait.

"I will be fit for the winter break pre-season 100 per cent. I have to be with the team in Qatar. Maybe I can already play again before the winter break."