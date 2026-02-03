Former Manchester United academy star back at square one after new club agrees contract termination

Manchester United's academy is among the most famous in world football, producing the heralded Class of '92, along with modern contemporaries such as Marcus Rashford.

Old Trafford has been a fertile breeding ground for young players from the north-west of England with the goal of playing in front of the Theatre of Dreams one day.

One player who realised that dream but has struggled to live up to his early career billing is on the hunt for a new club once more, after leaving his most recent employer following the January transfer deadline.

Manchester United academy product can't catch a break

Old Trafford, September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Local defender Brandon Williams came through the Manchester United academy setup after joining the club at age eight, making his first-team debut in 2019 whilst still a teenager.

Williams made 51 appearances for the Red Devils up until 2024 when he was allowed to leave his boyhood club on a free transfer, following loan spells with Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

Brandon Williams spent some time on loan at Ipswich Town whilst still on Manchester United's books (Image credit: Getty Images)

After 18 months without a club, Williams was signed up by Championship outfit Hull City last summer but has been external to the first-team picture for the majority of his stay on Humberside.

Having made only a single appearance for the Tigers, the 25-year-old and Hull City have come to a mutual termination agreement, leaving the Mancunian in search of another club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A former England youth international, Williams was recently handed a 14-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges of dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance, relating to a road traffic collision which took place in August 2023.

The defender opened up on how his career has panned out during an April 2025 episode of Ben Foster's 'Fozcast' podcast.

He shared needing to take time away from the sport during his period without a club, in addition to interest towards playing abroad one day, which may be where Williams now seeks a move.

Hull City are flying this season (Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

An official statement by Williams' former club on Tuesday, February 3 read: "Hull City can confirm that full-back Brandon Williams has left the club by mutual agreement.

"The 25-year-old’s only first-team appearance after joining the Tigers last August came as a substitute in the Sky Bet Championship home defeat to Blackburn Rovers later that month.

"We would like to thank Brandon for his efforts during his time at the MKM Stadium and wish him all the best for his future career."