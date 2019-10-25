Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko absent for Manchester City

Manchester City are without midfielder Rodri (hamstring) and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee) for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The pair will be out for at least the next month after joining long-term knee-injury victims Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines.

Centre-backs John Stones (groin) and Nicolas Otamendi could both return to the starting line-up after being on the bench in midweek.

Aston Villa midfielder Jota will be absent again.

The Spaniard is expected to return in a fortnight after undergoing hernia surgery.

Centre-half James Chester has stepped up his recovery from a hamstring complaint but the fixture is set to come too soon for the Wales international.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Garcia, Angelino, Mendy, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Aguero, Jesus.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor, Nakamba, Targett, McGinn, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Wesley, Hourihane, Kodjia, Elmohamady, Steer, Konsa, Davis, Lansbury.