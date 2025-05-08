Manchester City report: Outstanding Brazilian star close to becoming first summer signing

Guardiola is close to bringing in his first summer buy

Manchester City are on the cusp of bringing a Brazilian star to the Etihad Stadium as their first summer signing.

After an admittance that he should have made bigger summer moves this time last year, Citizens boss Pep Guardiola enjoyed an unprecedented winter window in which Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez all joined the club.

With the Catalan coach looking at another overhaul this summer – and participation in next month's revamped Club World Cup – work has begun on City's rebuild already, with one star looking close to joining.

Manchester City are prepared for plenty of transfer churn, with one star close

So far, only De Bruyne has announced his exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester CIty's ageing squad is well documented, with two-time PFA Player of the Year 33-year-old Kevin De Bruyne the first to announce his summer exit earlier this year.

But the Belgian is merely the tip of the iceberg, with Scott Carson (39), Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker (both 34), Stefan Ortega (32), Mateo Kovacic, Ederson (both 31), Nathan Ake, John Stones and Bernardo (all 30) making up City's over-30s club.

Manchester City have plenty of over-30s (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku having testing seasons, too, this summer looks to be critical for Guardiola, who appears to be honing in on a new right-back to fix a problem position at the Etihad.

Renowned journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that City are pushing to close the signing of Wesley Franca before the Club World Cup across the pond.

The Brazilian has been previously linked with Liverpool and with the ability to play as an inverted full-back or in a more traditional role, he could be the long-term heir to Walker, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Milan.

FourFourTwo understands that the likes of Bournemouth and Arsenal have enquired about the Flamengo man, too – and with the position currently held down by Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes, City would be upgrading with a more natural option in Wesley, who is widely regarded as the best right-back in the whole of Brazil right now.

Wesley is wanted by Manchester City (Image credit: Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images)

Tino Livramento is also referenced by Di Marzio as an option for the Sky Blues, though the England international would be valued by Newcastle United to be worth at least £50 million.

Wesley is worth €15m, according to Transfermarkt. City travel to Southampton, when Premier League action returns this weekend.