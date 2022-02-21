Ross Graham’s dreams came true with goal for Dundee United against Rangers

Ross Graham grew up dreaming of scoring for his beloved Dundee United – and on Sunday he finally managed it.

The homegrown defender, who turns 21 on Wednesday, nodded in the opening goal in the 1-1 draw with Rangers, fulfilling a boyhood ambition.

He described it as a “special moment”.

“I’ve been dreaming of that for most of my life,” said Graham.

“I had a season ticket in the George Fox upper tier and remember coming here with my dad and my brother so it was a special moment to see the fans get off their seats when I scored.

“It was my first goal professionally. I maybe scored a goal when I was 10 or 11, but that one has been a long time coming.”

Graham has started United’s last six games since returning from a loan spell at Dunfermline in January. Prior to that he had temporary stints with Cove and Elgin.

He feels he is now ready to establish himself in Tam Courts’ team going forwards.

“I went on three loan spells to get me ready for this moment,” he said.

“I wanted to come back to United sure that I was ready to play for them. I think I am ready now. It was a different experience for me at Dunfermline.

“It probably put me in good stead to come back here and fight for a place at Dundee United. The gaffer spoke to me when my loan ended at Dunfermline.

“I came back early from my loan but he told me there were going to be opportunities here for me. I have been given an opportunity and taken my chance.”

United have enjoyed an upturn in form since the winter break, losing only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Graham had played his part in keeping four consecutive clean sheets prior to the concession of a late equaliser against Rangers.

“We had to defend to get a point out of the game,” he admitted.

“We were obviously disappointed when we were ahead to concede the goal but we’ll take a point. We’ve all been playing well and keeping the back door shut.”