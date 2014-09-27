Schurrle: Chelsea out for Aston Villa revenge
Andre Schurrle said Chelsea are determined to exact revenge on Aston Villa, who dented their Premier League bid last season.
Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Villa Park in March after Brazilian pair Willian and Ramires saw red for the visitors.
Jose Mourinho was also sent to the stands in a fiery encounter as Chelsea ultimately surrendered the title to Manchester City, who made the most of their three games in hand at the time.
Fast forward to the 2014-15 campaign and Chelsea are desperate to avoid a repeat as the league leaders aim to preserve their unbeaten run on Saturday.
"It was a battle. We had two players sent off and didn't get the little bit of luck you need to win these matches," Schurrle told The Mirror.
"There were a lot of fouls. The crowd was very intense and, at the end, we lost it. But we could have won it as well.
"After the match, everyone was down, no-one spoke. It was a hard defeat as we were going for the title and then we had this bad match.
"So we owe them one. We want to win and to put on a great performance in front of our fans."
Chelsea – led by new striker Diego Costa – have been rampant this season, scoring a league-high 16 goals in just five games.
Swansea City, Everton and Burnley have all been swept aside by Chelsea and Schurrle wants his team-mates to continue their ruthless streak.
"We want to win the league, so we have to keep this killer instinct up," said the Germany World Cup winner.
“We’ve a big squad, with many players who can score goals, who can come in fresh so we can rotate a lot.
"This is a big plus for us because all of our players can play from the start and can kill games."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.