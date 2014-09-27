Schurrle: Chelsea out for Aston Villa revenge

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Villa Park in March after Brazilian pair Willian and Ramires saw red for the visitors.

Jose Mourinho was also sent to the stands in a fiery encounter as Chelsea ultimately surrendered the title to Manchester City, who made the most of their three games in hand at the time.

Fast forward to the 2014-15 campaign and Chelsea are desperate to avoid a repeat as the league leaders aim to preserve their unbeaten run on Saturday.

"It was a battle. We had two players sent off and didn't get the little bit of luck you need to win these matches," Schurrle told The Mirror.

"There were a lot of fouls. The crowd was very intense and, at the end, we lost it. But we could have won it as well.

"After the match, everyone was down, no-one spoke. It was a hard defeat as we were going for the title and then we had this bad match.

"So we owe them one. We want to win and to put on a great performance in front of our fans."

Chelsea – led by new striker Diego Costa – have been rampant this season, scoring a league-high 16 goals in just five games.

Swansea City, Everton and Burnley have all been swept aside by Chelsea and Schurrle wants his team-mates to continue their ruthless streak.

"We want to win the league, so we have to keep this killer instinct up," said the Germany World Cup winner.

“We’ve a big squad, with many players who can score goals, who can come in fresh so we can rotate a lot.

"This is a big plus for us because all of our players can play from the start and can kill games."