In December of the 2024/25 season, some saw Chelsea as title challengers to the league leaders Liverpool, perhaps even ahead of an Arsenal side who failed to win seven of their first 15 games.

Since then Chelsea’s form has slumped significantly, and whilst they have dropped to fifth, Champions League qualification is still within their grasp. Yet since the turn of the year, Chelsea have beaten a top-half side in the league just once.

This downturn in form has coincided with Cole Palmer’s failure to find the net in 17 consecutive games, leading to rumours that Chelsea are looking to bolster their attacking options.

Chelsea are targeting Morgan Rogers

Rogers has been a revelation at Aston Villa this season. (Image credit: Alamy)

On their shortlist is Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers with The Independent reporting that the 22-year-old is one of Chelsea’s key transfer targets.

In his first full breakout season since joining Villa in 2024, Rogers has provided a phenomenal return of 27 goal contributions across 50 appearances in all competitions.

Morgan Rogers on the ball for England against Albania in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea’s belief that Rogers is attainable, despite Villa’s clear desire to keep him, also stems from the PSR pressures that Unai Emery’s side face.

If Villa do not qualify for the Champions League, then they would be forced to sell players due to the high wage bill they operate on.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Aston Villa currently seventh, three points off Chelsea in fifth, missing out on Champions League football is a definite possibility, which could lead to a transfer strategy that involves selling players they would rather keep – such as Rogers.

Under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital Chelsea have not been strangers to hefty spending – totalling over £1 billion in two years.

Aston Villa could lose a key performer (Image credit: Alamy)

Despite this and their already strong attacking options, it is unsurprising to see Chelsea’s admiration of Rogers, who was recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

The Englishman offers attacking capabilities across the board, playing at right-wing, left-wing and attacking midfield throughout the season. He can also drop deeper to facilitate attacking transitions superbly.

Whilst only five teams have scored more goals in the league this season than Chelsea, Rogers will have confidence in his own abilities to nail down a starting place at Stamford Bridge.

Combine this with a lucrative contract offer and the chance to play with one of his best friends in football, in Cole Palmer, it is a move that makes absolute sense for Rogers. However, it may perhaps weigh on the final Champions League qualification spots.