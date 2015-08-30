Sherwood: I've done my hamstring

Tim Sherwood has revealed he "snapped" his hamstring by kicking a water bottle carrier in frustration during Aston Villa's 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Saturday.

The Villa boss lashed out when Carles Gil was denied a late penalty and booked for diving.

"I've done my hamstring," Sherwood told the club's official website. "I never did it as a player. I have now done it as a manager.

"I was going to kick the bottles forward but there were too many people so I thought I'd be polite and backheel them and snapped my hamstring.

"It feels bad.

"I must have looked like a spoiled brat. I tell my kids not to behave like that.

"Before today, I thought I had calmed down."

Sherwood becomes the second Premier League this manager this season to sustain an injury more usually associated with players - Ronald Koeman underwent surgery on an Achilles injury and missed Southampton's opener against Newcastle United.