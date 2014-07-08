Silva slams Zuniga's 'coward's tackle'

Neymar has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a fractured vertebra suffered when Zuniga jumped into his back with his knee during Brazil's 2-1 win over Colombia.

Brazil's team psychiatrist Regina Brandao has spoken to members of the squad as they prepare to face Germany in a FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday without their star forward.

Thiago Silva, who is suspended for the clash, slammed Zuniga for his tackle, saying it was far from the "normal move" the Colombia defender claimed it was.

"We just talk about a lot of things – Neymar being one of them – but she (Brandao) emphasised we all have to feel at ease," Thiago Silva said.

"Neymar has already done what he had to do. Now it's up to the other 22 to go out there and do everything for victory. He wanted to be here.

"And now, a coward's tackle – some people say it was normal, but I don't think it was... that kind of challenge isn't done. You can't get the ball from someone by putting your knee into a player's back, it's not normal, but there you are."

Just what coach Luiz Felipe Scolari chooses to do without Neymar remains to be seen as he ponders his options.

Brazil had an appeal to have Thiago Silva's one-match suspension overturned dismissed, while Zuniga escaped further punished after a free-kick was awarded.