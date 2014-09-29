Slutsky well aware of Bayern's strength

The Russian champions will not even have the backing of a partisan home crowd to support them, after UEFA punished the club for "a range of racist and far-right symbols" in a Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen last December.

As a result, Tuesday's clash at Arena Khimki will be played behind closed doors.

CSKA were beaten home and away by Bayern in last season's group stage, and Slutsky was honest in his assessment of the strengths of Pep Guardiola's men.

"Of course our opponents are supremely talented and it is a difficult situation for us," he said.

"Last year we lost a few games against Bayern and [Manchester] City, which hit us hard and unfortunately we have continued our poor run of form away from home.

"It's not nice to recognise that there are teams who are just far more talented and are at a different level. Our task is that the team plays to its absolute maximum capacity - will this be enough? We will only know when the game gets underway."

CSKA got their 2014-15 campaign off to a miserable start on matchday one as they were soundly thumped 5-1 by Roma in the Italian capital and Georgi Schennikov, who has recently recovered from injury, implored his team-mates to put that heavy defeat behind them.

"We need to forget about the game with Roma and get ready for the encounter with Bayern Munich," he said. "Of course this is a special game.

"To play against such opponents is always interesting. They are a very strong side. Who in particular? Well I just think everything is so good.

"Physically I am feeling good and my leg has not been causing me any problems over he last few games."