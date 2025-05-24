FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 2: Puskas awards, World Cup hosts and Leicester City Premier League winners

Following a roaring opening-weekend success, we’re back with our second-ever FourFourTwo weekend crossword!

It works exactly the same as the one you see family members having a crack at in the back of the paper, only this one’s digital and jam-packed with football trivia.

Well up on national teams’ badges? Or perhaps you’re a specialist in now-defunct UEFA competitions? Whatever it is, you’ll have plenty of knowledge to help you chip away at this crossword.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 1

Keep at it, as soon as you’ve got a couple of answers on the board, more and more pieces will start to fall into place, as a letter here and there sparks something in the recesses of your brain.

The weekend is for relaxing, so we’ve placed no time limit on this one for you. Grab a brew, get the toaster on the go and kick your day off in the right way with this puzzle.

Hit a brick wall? Worry not, you can still log in to Kwizly, just as with our regular quizzes, for a clue to get you back on your way.

As ever, tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and don’t forget to share this crossword with your mates.

