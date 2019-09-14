On-song Canaries expose champions’ defensive frailties with Carrow Road win

Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the season as injury-hit Norwich took full advantage of defensive frailties to beat the defending champions at Carrow Road.

Without the injured Aymeric Laporte, who is out until the new year after knee surgery, the Manchester City back-line were not up to scratch as the Canaries ran out shock 3-2 winners.

Goals from Kenny McLean and Todd Cantrell had the newly-promoted side deservedly ahead before Sergio Aguero pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time.

But, with Kevin De Bruyne surprisingly only named as a substitute, the much-anticipated comeback never materialised as Teemu Pukki added a third after awful defending from Nicolas Otamendi.

A late strike from Rodri was little consolation for the visitors.