'When you sign for Newcastle United with the manager we’ve got, it is hard to hit the ground running and we demand a lot from each other' Dan Burn calls for patience as young and old combine to bring the club closer to the Champions League

Dan Burn scores in what could become the dream season for him

For the first time since their Carabao Cup final win, Newcastle United had a question to answer in their quest to qualify for the Champions League on Saturday.

After winning four games in succession, they were humbled 4-1 by Aston Villa last weekend, and were the only team in the top seven not to win.

But Ipswich Town came to St James’ Park, ranked at No.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best football stadiums in Britain, presenting an opportunity. Victory for Newcastle would send them third in the Premier League, re-establishing a previously held five-point gap to Villa, and confirm the Tractor Boys’ immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Youth meets experience

Will Osula scored Newcastle's third goal vs Ipswich (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn’t comfortable for long spells, but they eventually coasted to a 3-0 victory with Eddie Howe back on the touchline after recovering from pneumonia.



Young and old came to the fore, with Kieran Trippier proving his importance with two trademark assists and overall leadership, and striker Will Osula finally opening his Premier League account following a summer move from Sheffield United.

Alexander Isak scored his 22nd Premier League goal of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In many ways, both players have embodied a rather difficult time off the pitch for Newcastle, who despite having football’s richest owners, have been seriously hampered by Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Trippier, the first signing and standard bearer of the Saudi Arabian-backed project, is now 34 and hurtling towards the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.



He regained form and importance to the team after a tough spell last season, and was subject of a £13m bid from Bayern Munich in January 2024.



It was rejected, and the decision split opinion among the fanbase who have been conditioned to take every potential penny of revenue seriously over recent years.

Kieran Trippier is enjoying a new lease of life when it looked like he might leave the club at one stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even at the start of this season, when speculation around reignited and he was stripped of on-pitch captain duties in favour of Bruno Guimaraes, his future looked bleak.



He was reportedly unsettled by the situation and the notion of not being the first choice at right-back with Tino Livramento usurping him.



But he has featured regularly, and since Lewis Hall’s season-ending foot injury forced Livramento to switch wings, has been as reliable as ever.

Howe trusts him more than most, and told media after the game he wants him to remain at the club beyond his current terms.

Eddie Howe doesn't believe there are many better fullbacks around at the moment than Tino Livramento (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t think there are,” he said when asked if there are many better fullbacks around at the moment.

“It is a real testament to his ability got him to do what he does at his age. It is not easy. He is playing in one of the hardest positions to execute.



"His cross for the second goal showed his quality; he is a difference maker for us.



"He brings obvious qualities on the ball but his leadership skills and experience help us in so many different ways.

“It goes without saying we want to keep our best players and add to the squad if possible.”

Newcastle's 3-0 win over Ipswich confirmed the Suffolk side's relegation back to The Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osula was this season’s only new arrival to cost a transfer fee, and he has barely featured in the league.



While the big, bustling Danish centre forward has impressed in fleeting cameos up front and on the right, he isn’t seen as ready to make a significant contribution.



He is only 21 and needs time, but the consequence of that has been Howe having the same pool of players to select from for two seasons.

His header, adding a cherry on top of a win already confirmed by Alexander Isak’s penalty and Dan Burn’s header, all of which followed Ipswich defender Ben Johnson’s red card, was superb.

He is very much in the mould of a Howe player; tall, powerful and quick, with a need to improve in front of goal.



There are similarities with Isak alongside clear differences in both style and level, and concerns about Newcastle’s attacking options if the Swede is absent remain.

Callum Wilson is expected to leave once his contract runs out, and Newcastle are drawing up a list of replacements.



Osula is yet to show he can step up regularly, but his goal could mark a new phase in his development.

“We think he’s improved but the acid test is on the pitch,” Howe said.



“Today I thought he was excellent; he came on at right wing. I know it is obvious but it is a totally different position and skillset to playing as a [striker].

“He was a real threat, he looked quick and athletic. The goal was an outstanding finish. He’s 6 ft 3, he needs to use his aerial skills. We’re delighted he got his first Premier League goal.”

Eddie Howe was back in the dugout for Newcastle after missing three games due to pneumonia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burn again called for time for Osula to improve, but underlined that he needs to show consistency to improve.

“When you sign for Newcastle with the manager we’ve got, it is hard to hit the ground running and we demand a lot from each other,” he said.

“He’s had to be patient, he’s got a lot of competition in his position but he’s done really well.



"The staff have been working a lot with him one-on-one and pushing him; I’m really happy he’s got his first goal. It is important in his position.

“He’s shown his potential in a couple of positions. He needs to be consistently at that level, you’ve seen real flashes of [his quality].”

Newcastle are heading towards the Champions League again. Their squad needs a refresh, but right now, it is about getting the job done, and it is fitting that the old guard merged with a new hope to put them on track.