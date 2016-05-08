Southgate: Middlesbrough have every chance of success in Premier League

Former Middlesbrough player and manager Gareth Southgate is confident they will succeed in the Premier League after winning promotion as Championship runners-up.

Boro's seven-year absence from the top flight was brought to an end on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at home with 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion to take second spot ahead of their visitors.

Southgate played for Boro between 2001 and 2006 before going to manage the Teesiders until 2009 when he was sacked with the club fourth in the second tier.

And he was quick to praise the job done by boss Aitor Karanka, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's fantastic closure for them. Aitor's done a fantastic job, they've recruited really well and that's key – we've seen that with [Premier League champions] Leicester.

"I think there will be a momentum with Middlesbrough. I think for the next couple of years, maintaining that status will be seen as a positive.

"The expectations will be a bit lower, but the energy in the stadium will give the team every chance of success."