Stern Mourinho words inspired us - Terry

Chelsea captain John Terry revealed manager Jose Mourinho's stern words at half-time inspired their 3-1 come-from-behind win at Leicester City.

Mourinho's men can now clinch the Premier League title with victory against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday after showing their quality at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester, fresh off four straight wins that lifted them out of the relegation zone, led at half-time through Marc Albrighton, but goals from Didier Drogba, Terry and Ramires put Chelsea on the brink of being crowned champions.

"We got a bit of a telling off," Terry told a global television feed.

"It [the first half] wasn't good enough really. We were a little bit lacklustre at the start. We knew what to expect but we still didn't deal with it too well.

"We knew they were going to be a tough side and they were. They kept fighting. They made it very difficult for us, first half especially.

"[But] we came out and responded very well. I thought we played excellent second half, created a lot more chances, looked solid at the back and going forward [we were] excellent.

"We got the three points again. [It is] a very good result."

Asked what he said at the interval to fire up his players, Mourinho told BBC 5 live: "If I told you what I told the team you couldn't broadcast it. It would be beep, beep, beep, beep."

Chelsea forward Drogba added that his side were inspired by the prospect of winning their first title since 2010 on home soil on Sunday.

"This one was difficult," he said.

"We have to give credit to Leicester, who started very well. But in the second half we came back.

"We wanted to make sure that the game against Crystal Palace is going to be the one to give us the league. So we pushed and we scored fantastic goals."