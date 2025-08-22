Is new Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong injured? Premier League injury update

Jeremie Frimpong came off during Liverpool's season opener against Bournemouth.

New signing Jeremie Frimpong was brought off on the hour mark during Liverpool’s season opener against Bournemouth.

In what turned out to be an enthralling contest at Anfield, Arne Slot’s Reds overcame a spirited Cherries comeback to run out eventual 4-2 winners.

Frimpong, who was making his Premier League debut, hobbled off in the second half and was replaced by Wataru Endo. Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley, who are the other options at right back, have also been suffering from fitness issues.

Is Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong available this weekend?

Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring for Liverpool against Bournemouth.

The Dutch international was signed in the summer to replace homegrown talent Trent Alexander-Arnold, who departed for Real Madrid earlier in the window upon the expiry of his contract.

It cost Liverpool around £30m to secure Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal, and the player is ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now.

Frimpong signed for Liverpool this summer for around £30m.

Liverpool have two crucial fixtures coming up, with this tricky trip to Newcastle on Monday followed by the visit of Arsenal on August 31.

According to manager Arne Slot, it appears as though both games will come too soon for Frimpong, who looks set for a short spell on the sidelines.

“The medical team was completely right about Jeremie, to tell me I had to take him off because he's out until the end of the international break”, he said. “We expect to have him back after."

Whilst Frimpong will miss the next few league games, Liverpool will welcome back Ryan Gravenberch, who was suspended for the season opener due to his red card against Crystal Palace last term.