Terry hit the deck as he took his spot kick

The 2008 Champions League final saw Manchester United and Chelsea lock horns in Moscow for the first all-English final in the competition’s history.

Fittingly, the match was played in very English weather, as the rain poured down and the 67,000 sodden fans inside the Luzhniki Stadium were treated to an attritional battle that saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Frank Lampard trade first-half goals before moving into extra time and then penalties.

Ronaldo’s miss meant Chelsea had the chance to win the trophy and become European champions for the first time in their history if they scored their fifth goal.

John Terry opens up on 2008 Champions League final penalty miss

Terry's miss came in the pouring rain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Skipper John Terry stepped up for Avram Grant’s side, but lost his footing when he planted his standing foot and his mis-hit effort struck the post and went wide. The Red Devils would then grasp this second chance, with Edwin van der Sar’s save from Nicolas Anelka sealing their third European triumph.

“It’s the hardest trophy to win and being in the final meant the world to everyone,” Terry tells FourFourTwo. “Playing in a Champions League final against a team from your own country was strange, but they were a great side and it was a tough slog of a game.

Manchester United would lift the trophy

“I wasn’t actually supposed to take one of the first five penalties, but Didier Drogba had been sent off. I still think about my miss to this day. Honestly - not as often as I used to, but I still wake up and it’s there. I can see it.

“When you look back on your career, the trophies mean a lot but the ones you missed out on can haunt you and I won’t forget that one. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it.”

Terry was in tears on the night and this pain lasted throughout the summer.

“It really hit me a few weeks later, on England duty” he continues. “I met up with the squad and came face-to-face with the Man United players - and to be fair to them, they were good as gold.

Terry would skipper Chelsea to the Champions League trophy four years later (Image credit: Alamy)

“Then we played the USA in a friendly at Wembley and I scored a header - a nice goal. That night, I sat alone, wondering, ‘Why did the previous game have to hurt so much and this one go so well? Why can’t they have swapped? Why did it have to rain in Moscow and not tonight?’

“I was broken by it. I’m just so thankful we won it in 2012. That helps me massively.”