Is Kai Havertz injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Kai Havertz was absent from training this week

Arsenal badly missed Kai Havertz when he spent a lengthy spell out of the side in the second half of last season.

The centre-forward went down to a hamstring injury in February and did not return until May.

New signing Viktor Gyokeres, who ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now arrived from Sporting in the summer to give Mikel Arteta another much-needed option up top, but the Gunners boss now faces another scare after Havertz missed training this week.

Where is Kai Havertz and when will he return for Arsenal?

Kai Havertz missed a big chunk of last season through injury (Image credit: Alamy)

Havertz, who is now Arsenal's fourth-most expensive signing ever following Gyokeres' arrival, was a notable absentee on Wednesday as Arsenal hosted an opening training session at the Emirates Stadium.

Sky Sports report that Havertz is set to be assessed for a knee injury but needed the injury to settle down before they could do so.

Kai Havertz has scored 29 goals in 88 appearances for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

To FourFourTwo, that would suggest Havertz has had some swelling in his knee, and whatever the outcome of the assessment, it seems unlikely they would risk him for Saturday's teatime kick-off against newly-promoted Leeds United.

At this extremely early stage of the season, clubs will prioritise the longer-term availability of their players over individual games.

With respect to Leeds, even if Havertz's injury is minor, they have a very challenging run of games coming up either side of the international break.

Arteta's side will travel to champions Liverpool next Sunday, then return two weeks later to take on an impressive-looking Nottingham Forest, followed by Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Arsenal missed Kai Havertz's presence up front when he was absent last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's saying nothing of Arsenal's Champions League commitments, which will commence in the middle of that tough run. The draw is set to be made next Thursday.

After he missed several months last season, it feels likely that Arsenal will play it safe with Havertz this weekend.