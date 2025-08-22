Is Kai Havertz injured this weekend? Premier League injury update
The Arsenal forward came off the bench to replace Viktor Gyokeres last weekend but is a doubt to face Leeds on Saturday evening
Arsenal badly missed Kai Havertz when he spent a lengthy spell out of the side in the second half of last season.
The centre-forward went down to a hamstring injury in February and did not return until May.
New signing Viktor Gyokeres, who ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now arrived from Sporting in the summer to give Mikel Arteta another much-needed option up top, but the Gunners boss now faces another scare after Havertz missed training this week.
Where is Kai Havertz and when will he return for Arsenal?
Havertz, who is now Arsenal's fourth-most expensive signing ever following Gyokeres' arrival, was a notable absentee on Wednesday as Arsenal hosted an opening training session at the Emirates Stadium.
Sky Sports report that Havertz is set to be assessed for a knee injury but needed the injury to settle down before they could do so.
To FourFourTwo, that would suggest Havertz has had some swelling in his knee, and whatever the outcome of the assessment, it seems unlikely they would risk him for Saturday's teatime kick-off against newly-promoted Leeds United.
At this extremely early stage of the season, clubs will prioritise the longer-term availability of their players over individual games.
With respect to Leeds, even if Havertz's injury is minor, they have a very challenging run of games coming up either side of the international break.
Arteta's side will travel to champions Liverpool next Sunday, then return two weeks later to take on an impressive-looking Nottingham Forest, followed by Manchester City and Newcastle United.
That's saying nothing of Arsenal's Champions League commitments, which will commence in the middle of that tough run. The draw is set to be made next Thursday.
After he missed several months last season, it feels likely that Arsenal will play it safe with Havertz this weekend.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
