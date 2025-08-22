Oliver Glasner confirms Eberechi Eze exit amid conflicting comments between manager and chairman

Eberechi Eze's departure is all but confirmed - but he may not be the only high-profile player to depart Selhurst Park this summer

Crystal Palace have had a frustrating time of it over the past couple of months.

The glory of lifting their first-ever major trophy by winning the FA Cup final in May was followed by protracted wrangling about whether or not they would be able to claim the Europa League spot that would usually come as an additional reward.

Palace's case failed, which has led to them being demoted into the Conference League instead - and now they look like they could lose two of their best players with less than a fortnight left in the transfer window.

Steve Parish seemingly at odds with Oliver Glasner over Marc Guehi future

Eberechi Eze looks set to join Arsenal, who have swooped for the England winger just as it looked like a move to Tottenham was on the cards.

After Eze missed Palace's 1-0 win over Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the Conference League on Thursday night, manager Oliver Glasner said: "Ebs will not play for us anymore so it does not make sense to talk about him. It's gone."

Marc Guehi impressed for England at Euro 2024 last year, prompting further interest in his signature (Image credit: Getty Images)

International teammate Marc Guehi could well follow Eze out the door at Selhurst Park, with the centre-back once again the subject of constant transfer speculation.

That could bring Glasner into conflict with chairman Steve Parish, with the pair seemingly holding different views on what the best decision is for the club.

The situation is complicated by Guehi being in the final year of his contract, meaning he could leave Palace for nothing next summer if he is not sold for a fee before then.

After Thursday's game, Parish said: "If Marc Guehi wants to sign a contract, he can stay. It's a difficult situation; everyone has to sell players to comply with the [financial] rules. That's a situation that we will have to look at in the next days."

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is in the last 12 months of his contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Glasner did not seem keen on the idea, feeling Palace should have got out ahead of the issue sooner rather than leaving it until so late in the transfer window, which closes on September 1.

The Eagles boss said at his post-match press conference: "We are very, very late to find replacements.

"I think we could have behaved much better than we did. It's not the best way to start the season. I think we are below the edge.

"If Marc leaves maybe I will try my boots because I was a centre back. We have to act. It's Crystal Palace's future, and we need to add numbers."

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish feels the club need to be pragmatic with Marc Guehi (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

For FourFourTwo, this is a tale as old as time: the manager wants to keep his best players, while the chairman needs to consider the longer-term financial implications and try to make dispassionate decisions on that basis.

Even if Palace are not in immediate need of the funds from a deal to sell Guehi, Parish is right that they do need to be mindful of their position under the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules; to act otherwise could harm their ability to do business in future windows.

In fairness to Palace, they may have had good cause to wait and see what happened first. If Guehi had picked up a serious injury, failed to attract a good enough offer, or even signed a new deal, it may not have been prudent to have spent a load of money on an unnecessary replacement.

Selling Guehi would seem to be a wholly pragmatic decision, then, and Glasner does not seem to disagree on that point.

Oliver Glasner may need to have some difficult conversations over the next couple of weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the manager's frustration seems valid: from outside, it does look as though Palace could have been more pro-active about the situation.

Guehi was heavily linked with moves last summer and in the January transfer window and has not exactly rushed to sign a new deal, so there was always a strong prospect that he would leave this summer.

Yet Palace have not signed any new senior centre-backs since Maxence Lacroix arrived from Wolfsburg late in the window last August, and have had a quiet transfer window with just two new players joining Glasner's first team.

Ultimately, Palace will be judged on what happens next.