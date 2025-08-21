Is Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol injured? Premier League injury update

When will defender Josko Gvardiol return to fitness?

Josko Gvardiol was injured for Manchester City’s Premier League opener against Wolves.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City surged to a 4-0 victory at Mollenieux, with goals from new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki adding to a clinical brace from striker Erling Haaland.

Gvardiol, whose injury has been described as a ‘knock’, also missed City’s pre-season victory over Italian side Palermo in early August. But will he feature in Manchester City's XI against Tottenham this weekend?

Is Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol available this weekend?

Manchester City got off to a winning start in the league (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Signed from RB Leipzig in 2023, Gvardiol has operated at left-back for the majority of his time at City and is considered one of the best in the position when fully fit.

The summer arrival of specialist fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri, however, means that Gvardiol will likely revert to his preferred position in central defence upon returning to the side.

Pep Guardiola has decisions to make ahead of this weekend (Image credit: Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, City fans may have to wait a little longer to see Gvardiol back in a blue shirt.

It looks as though Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Tottenham will come too soon for the Croatia international, with Guardiola hinting that he is not yet ready to feature.

“[Mateo] Kovacic is not ready, Josko [Gvardiol] is not ready, the others are”, the City boss said before his team's game against Wolves last time out.

Interestingly, Gvardiol has been included in the Croatia squad for the upcoming international break, suggesting that the talented defender is nearing full fitness.

Although undisclosed, Gvardiol’s injury doesn’t appear to be too serious.

It could be that the 23-year-old will be fit enough to play some part in City’s trip to Brighton on Sunday, August 31.