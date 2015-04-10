Stricken Twente hit with fresh points deduction

The KNVB initially issued a warning to the Eredivisie club for failing to follow their own debt payment plan.

Last month Twente were docked three points for failing to reduce their debts and the KNVB on Friday issued the same sanction.

If Twente continue to fail to meet their objectives the KNVB can issue another points deduction, then from there they face the risk of losing their professional licence.

The latest deduction means Twente, Eredivisie champions under the stewardship of Steve McClaren in 2010, slip to 11th in the table.