20 worst deadline-day signings in Premier League history

With Owen desperate to return to England and both Liverpool and Everton put off by Real Madrid’s asking price, the road was clear for the Magpies to swoop.

A crowd of 20,000 fans gathered at St James’ Park to welcome the England international – but they would end up disappointed, as Owen failed to fulfil expectations. He played only 14 times in his first two seasons in the north-east, before netting eight goals in 2008/09 when Newcastle were relegated to the Championship.