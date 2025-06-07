One-sided European finals

Senny Mayulu celebrates with his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates after scoring his side's fifth goal in the Champions League final against Inter in Munich in May 2025.

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter 5-0 in Munich on Saturday night to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring for PSG early on at the Allianz Arena and Désiré Doué made it 2-0 inside 20 minutes.

Doué added another just after the hour and goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu completed a huge win for the Parisians as Luis Enrique's completed a treble of league, cup and Champions League titles in some style.

Here, a look at some of the most one-sided finals in European club competitions over the years...

Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt (European Cup, 1960)

Alfredo Di Stefano celebrates after scoring Real Madrid's second goal in the 7-3 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 European Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid won the first five European Cups and Los Blancos produced an exhibition of attacking football in the last of those triumphs, thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 in Glasgow.

Madrid went behind early on, but later led 7-1 after an Alfredo Di Stéfano hat-trick and four from Ferenc Puskás. Eintracht scored a couple of late goals at Hampden Park to make the scoreline slightly more respectable in front of a huge crowd of 127,621, which included a young Alex Ferguson.

Tottenham 5-1 Atlético Madrid (European Cup Winners' Cup, 1963)

Tottenham players celebrate their European Cup Winners' Cup win on a parade after beating Atletico Madrid 5-1 in the final in Rotterdam in May 1963. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Atlético Madrid 5-1 in the European Cup Winners' Cup final in Rotterdam in May 1963.

Jimmy Greaves and Terry Dyson scored two each, with John White also on target as Spurs became the first English club to get their hands on a European trophy. Three of Tottenham's goals came in the last half an hour, after an Enrique Collar penalty had reduced the deficit to a single goal early in the second period.

AC Milan 4-1 Ajax (European Cup, 1969)

AC Milan players celebrate after beating Ajax 4-1 in the European Cup final in May 1969. (Image credit: Alamy)

AC Milan won the European Cup for a second time in 1969 and the Rossoneri romped to a 4-1 win over Ajax in the final in Madrid.

Pierino Prati scored a hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabéu and Angelo Sormani netted the other in an ultimately one-sided final, with a Velibor Vasović penalty for Ajax on the hour briefly giving the Dutch champions hope at 2-1 down.

Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-1 Twente (UEFA Cup, 1975)

Allan Simonsen holds the UEFA Cup after Borussia Monchengladbach's win over Twente in the final in May 1975. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Borussia Mönchengladbach were held to a goalless draw at home by Twente in the first leg of the UEFA Cup final in 1975, but the Bundesliga side stormed to a 5-1 victory in the second match.

Jupp Heynckes, who had missed the first leg, scored a hat-trick and Allan Simonsen was on target twice in a huge win for the German side in the Netherlands.

Anderlecht 4-0 Austria Wien (European Cup Winners' Cup, 1978)

Anderlecht coach Raymond Goethals in 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raymond Goethals was in charge as Marseille won the first-ever Champions League in 1993 and 15 years earlier, the Belgian coach led Anderlecht to the European Cup Winners' Cup.

Rob Rensenbrink and Gilbert Van Binst scored two goals each as the Brussels side thrashed Austria Wien 4-0 in a one-sided final at the Parc des Princes in Paris. It was Anderlecht's third Cup Winners' Cup final in a row, having won the competition in 1976 and finished as runners-up the following year.

Steaua Bucharest 0-4 AC Milan (European Cup, 1989)

AC Milan players and staff celebrate with the European Cup after victory over Steaua Bucharest in the 1989 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten scored two goals each as AC Milan swept aside Steaua Bucharest in the 1989 European Cup final in Barcelona.

Gullit scored twice in the first half, either side of Van Basten's first, and the legendary Dutch striker made it 4-0 straight after the restart to set up an emphatic 4-0 win for the Rossoneri at Camp Nou.

AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona (Champions League, 1994)

AC Milan players celebrate with the Champions League trophy after victory over Barcelona in the 1994 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona won their first European Cup in 1992 and Johan Cruyff's side were favourites ahead of the 1994 Champions League final in Athens.

But AC Milan had other ideas and the Rossoneri ran out 4-0 winners thanks to a Daniele Massaro double in the first half and goals from Dejan Savićević and Marcel Desailly in the second period.

Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia (Champions League, 2000)

Real Madrid players celebrate with the European Cup after a 3-0 victory over Valencia in the 2000 Champions League final in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valencia reached the Champions League final for the first time in 2000, but were outclassed and overawed in a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the final.

Goals from Fernando Morientes, Steve McManaman and Raúl sealed an emphatic win for Los Blancos in a match Valencia never looked like winning as Madrid won the trophy for an eighth time.

Monaco 0-3 Porto (Champions League, 2004)

Porto players celebrate with the European Cup after victory over Monaco in the 2004 Champions League final in Gelsenkirchen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA Cup winners the previous season, Porto went on to win the Champions League under José Mourinho in 2003/04.

Monaco had more of the possession in the final, but the Portuguese side secured a 3-0 win thanks to a Carlos Alberto effort six minutes before the break and second-half goals from Deco and Dmitri Alenichev in Gelsenkirchen.

Middlesbrough 0-4 Sevilla (UEFA Cup, 2006)

Sevilla players celebrate with the UEFA Cup after their 4-0 win over Middlesbrough in the final in Eindhoven in May 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sevilla's special relationship with the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) began with victory over Middlesbrough in the 2006 final in Eindhoven.

Luís Fabiano opened the scoring after 27 minutes for Juande Ramos' side and Sevilla pulled away in the final quarter of an hour as Enzo Maresca struck twice and Frédéric Kanouté added another close to the end to seal a 4-0 win for the Andalusian club.

Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United (Champions League, 2011)

Barcelona players celebrate next to Manchester United's Wayne Rooney after the final whistle of the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After beating Manchester United 2-0 in the 2009 Champions League final in Rome, Pep Guardiola's brilliant Barcelona side blew Sir Alex Ferguson's side away at Wembley in the 2011 showpiece.

Pedro gave Barcelona the lead before the half-hour mark and although Wayne Rooney levelled seven minutes later, second-half strikes from Lionel Messi and David Villa sealed a 3-1 win for the Blaugrana in a hugely dominant display not truly reflected by the final score.

Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid (Champions League, 2017)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Real Madrid's third goal against Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid met Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff and the two teams went in on level terms at the break after a Cristiano Ronaldo opener and a stunning strike to equalise from Mario Mandžukić.

But the second half was a one-sided affair as Casemiro made it 2-1, Ronaldo added another and Marco Asensio wrapped up a 4-1 win in the final minute, with Juve reduced to 10 men by then after Sergio Ramos had gone down theatrically to get Juan Cuadrado booked for a second time.

Marseille 0-3 Atlético Madrid (Europa League, 2018)

Gabi celebrates after scoring Atletico Madrid's third goal against Marseille in the 2018 Europa League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid beat Athletic Club 3-0 in the 2012 Europa League final and the Rojiblancos repeated that scoreline in the 2018 showpiece against Marseille in Lyon.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice for Diego Simeone's side in a one-sided contest and Gabi added a late third to seal a third win for Atleti in the continental competition.

Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal (Europa League, 2019)

Olivier Giroud celebrates with his Chelsea team-mates after scoring against Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku in May 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unai Emery led Sevilla to three Europa League titles in a row and later won the competition again as Villarreal coach, but the Basque came up short during his time as Arsenal in a heavy final defeat to Chelsea.

After a goalless first half in Baku, the Blues took control in a one-sided second period as goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro and an Eden Hazard brace on his last appearance for the club set up a big win and a first major trophy in Maurizio Sarri's managerial career.

Atalanta 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Europa League, 2024)

Ademola Lookman celebrates with the Europa League trophy after hitting a hat-trick for Atalanta against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ademola Lookman scored all three goals as Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final in Dublin in May 2024.

For Atalanta, it was a first major trophy since winning the Coppa Italia in 1963 and it came against a Leverkusen side which had gone the entire season without defeat in all competitions up until that point.

Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Inter (Champions League, 2025)

Achraf Hakimi celebrates with Desire Doue after scoring Paris Saint-Germain's first goal against Inter in the Champions League final in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain battered Inter 5-0 in Munich on Saturday to win the Champions League and complete the treble in the most one-sided European Cup final of all time.

Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Désiré Doué (two), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu sealed a huge win for Luis Enrique's side as the Parisians claimed the trophy for the first time in their history. And PSG became only the second French side, after Marseille in 1993, to win Europe's premier club competition.