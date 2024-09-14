Europa League fixtures: Every game of the league 2024/25 phase

The Europa League fixtures are out. After one of the best tournaments in recent years in 2023/24, the competition returns with a brand new format.

Europe’s secondary competition offers clubs not only the chance to win a major trophy in their cabinet, but also qualification for the Champions League, with the winners guaranteed a spot in next year’s tournament. And, like Europe’s premier competition, the Europa League has replaced the group stage with a single league phase featuring as the tournament first round.

This will see 36 teams in one league, with each side playing eight different clubs across the eight matchdays.

Clubs from the same country cannot play one another, with the draw taken care of by automated software which digitally drew the fixtures.

As with the Champions League, the top eight finishing teams qualify for the round of 16 – sides who place between 9th and 24th head for the play-off round. There is no drop down to the conference league, with the remaining 12 sides eliminated.

It’s quite the shift from the simple old group stage. To help with the transition, here is every game of the Europa League league phase from matchday one through to the final round of games on Thursday January 30.

We also have the info you need for the Champions League fixtures and the Conference League fixtures, too. Let's go!

Europa League fixtures: Every 2024/25 league phase game

Europa League group phase: Matchday 1

Erik ten Hag heads back to the Netherlands on Matchday 1 (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Europa League Matchday 1 fixtures

Wednesday, September 25 2024

AZ 🇳🇱 vs 🇸🇪 IF Elfsborg

Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴 vs 🇵🇹 Porto

Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦 vs 🇮🇹 Lazio

Midtjylland 🇩🇰 vs 🇩🇪 TSG Hoffenheim

Galatasaray 🇹🇷 vs 🇬🇷 PAOK

Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇳🇱 Twente

Nice 🇫🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Real Sociedad

Ludogorets Razgrad 🇧🇬 vs 🇨🇿 Slavia Prague

Anderlecht 🇧🇪 vs 🇭🇺 Ferencvaros

Thursday, September 26 2024

Fenerbahce 🇹🇷 vs 🇧🇪 Union Saint-Gilloise

Malmo FF 🇸🇪 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

Ajax 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Besiktas

Roma 🇮🇹 vs 🇪🇸 Athletic Club

Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 vs 🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzen

FCSB 🇷🇴 vs 🇱🇻 RFS

Lyon 🇫🇷 vs 🇬🇷 Olympiacos

Braga 🇵🇹 vs 🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Tottenham Hotspur 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇦🇿 Qarabag

Manchester United kick off their campaign at Twente, as Erik ten Hag returns to the Netherlands, while Tottenham are hosting Azerbaijani side, Qarabag. Elsewhere, ties involving Basque sides should be crackers: Roma hosting Athletic, while Real Sociedad travel to Nice.

Europa League group phase: Matchday 2

Europa League Matchday 2 fixtures

Lyon come to Glasgow on Matchday 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thursday, October 3 2024

RFS 🇱🇻 vs 🇹🇷 Galatasaray

Ferencvaros 🇭🇺 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham Hotspur

Maccabi Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 vs 🇩🇰 Midtjylland

Olympiacos 🇬🇷 vs 🇵🇹 Braga

Qarabag 🇦🇿 vs 🇸🇪 Malmo FF

Real Sociedad 🇪🇸 vs 🇧🇪 Anderlecht

Lazio 🇮🇹 vs 🇫🇷 Nice

Slavia Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇳🇱 Ajax

TSG Hoffenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv

Athletic Club 🇪🇸 vs 🇳🇱 AZ

Besiktas 🇹🇷 vs 🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt

Porto 🇵🇹 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United

Twente 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Fenerbahce

Viktoria Plzen 🇨🇿 vs 🇧🇬 Ludogorets Razgrad

IF Elfsborg 🇸🇪 vs 🇮🇹 Roma

PAOK 🇬🇷 vs 🇷🇴 FCSB

Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 vs 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt

Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🇫🇷 Lyon

Rangers have a tough test on Matchday 2, as Ibrox welcomes Lyon. United have a tricky fixture, too, as they go to Porto, while Spurs are in Hungary to face Ferencvaros.

Europa League group phase: Matchday 3

Europa League Matchday 3 fixtures

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wednesday, October 23 2024

Galatasaray 🇹🇷 vs 🇸🇪 IF Elfsborg

Braga 🇵🇹 vs 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt

Thursday, October 24 2024

Roma 🇮🇹 vs 🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv

Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 vs 🇱🇻 RFS

Midtjylland 🇩🇰 vs 🇧🇪 Union Saint-Gilloise

Ferencvaros 🇭🇺 vs 🇫🇷 Nice

Maccabi Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 vs 🇪🇸 Real Sociedad

PAOK 🇬🇷 vs 🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzen

Qarabag 🇦🇿 vs 🇳🇱 Ajax

Athletic Club 🇪🇸 vs 🇨🇿 Slavia Prague

Porto 🇵🇹 vs 🇩🇪 TSG Hoffenheim

Twente 🇳🇱 vs 🇮🇹 Lazio

Fenerbahce 🇹🇷 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United

Malmo FF 🇸🇪 vs 🇬🇷 Olympiacos

Lyon 🇫🇷 vs 🇹🇷 Besiktas

Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🇷🇴 FCSB

Anderlecht 🇧🇪 vs 🇧🇬 Ludogorets Razgrad

Tottenham Hotspur 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇳🇱 AZ

Manchester United travel to Turkey for Matchday 3, with a date with an old face, as former manager and current Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho hosts United. Spurs play AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile.

Europa League group phase: Matchday 4

Europa League Matchday 4 fixtures

Tottenham head to Galatasaray in November (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wednesday, November 6 2024

Besiktas 🇹🇷 vs 🇸🇪 Malmo FF

Thursday, November 7 2024

Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 vs 🇨🇿 Slavia Prague

Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴 vs 🇦🇿 Qarabag

FCSB 🇷🇴 vs 🇩🇰 Midtjylland

Galatasaray 🇹🇷 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham Hotspur

IF Elfsborg 🇸🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Braga

Nice 🇫🇷 vs 🇳🇱 Twente

Olympiacos 🇬🇷 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

Ludogorets Razgrad 🇧🇬 vs 🇪🇸 Athletic Club

Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 vs 🇮🇹 Roma

Ajax 🇳🇱 vs 🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel Aviv

AZ 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Fenerbahce

Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦 vs 🇭🇺 Ferencvaros

RFS 🇱🇻 vs 🇧🇪 Anderlecht

Viktoria Plzen 🇨🇿 vs 🇪🇸 Real Sociedad

Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇬🇷 PAOK

Lazio 🇮🇹 vs 🇵🇹 Porto

TSG Hoffenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🇫🇷 Lyon

Big Ange takes Spurs to “hell” in November as Galatasaray play host to the Lilywhites. Lazio vs Porto should have sparks, too, while Ajax are at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv, in an eye-catching fixture. It's all Greek to the other British sides: United have PAOK at home, while Rangers go away to Olympiacos.

Europa League group phase: Matchday 5

La Real play Ajax in late November (Image credit: Getty Images)

Europa League Matchday 5 fixtures

Thursday, November 28 2024

Athletic Club 🇪🇸 vs 🇸🇪 IF Elfsborg

AZ 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Galatasaray

Besiktas 🇹🇷 vs 🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦 vs 🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzen

RFS 🇱🇻 vs 🇬🇷 PAOK

Qarabag 🇦🇿 vs 🇫🇷 Lyon

Anderlecht 🇧🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Porto

Lazio 🇮🇹 vs 🇧🇬 Ludogorets Razgrad

Midtjylland 🇩🇰 vs 🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt

Twente 🇳🇱 vs 🇧🇪 Union Saint-Gilloise

Ferencvaros 🇭🇺 vs 🇸🇪 Malmo FF

FCSB 🇷🇴 vs 🇬🇷 Olympiacos

Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt

Nice 🇫🇷 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

Real Sociedad 🇪🇸 vs 🇳🇱 Ajax

Braga 🇵🇹 vs 🇩🇪 TSG Hoffenheim

Slavia Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇹🇷 Fenerbahce

Tottenham Hotspur 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇮🇹 Roma

It's a derby of former Mourinho employers on Matchday 5, as Spurs host Roma. United have Bodo/Glimt, while Real Sociedad vs Ajax is a tasty clash, too.

Europa League group phase: Matchday 6

Europa League Matchday 6 fixtures

Rangers hosts Tottenham for Matchday 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thursday, December 11 2024

Fenerbahce 🇹🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Athletic Club

Thursday, December 12 2024

Roma 🇮🇹 vs 🇵🇹 Braga

Viktoria Plzen 🇨🇿 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United

Malmo FF 🇸🇪 vs 🇹🇷 Galatasaray

Olympiacos 🇬🇷 vs 🇳🇱 Twente

PAOK 🇬🇷 vs 🇭🇺 Ferencvaros

Ludogorets Razgrad 🇧🇬 vs 🇳🇱 AZ

Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 vs 🇫🇷 Nice

TSG Hoffenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🇷🇴 FCSB

Ajax 🇳🇱 vs 🇮🇹 Lazio

Porto 🇵🇹 vs 🇩🇰 Midtjylland

Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴 vs 🇹🇷 Besiktas

IF Elfsborg 🇸🇪 vs 🇦🇿 Qarabag

Maccabi Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 vs 🇱🇻 RFS

Lyon 🇫🇷 vs 🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham Hotspur

Real Sociedad 🇪🇸 vs 🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv

Slavia Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇧🇪 Anderlecht

An all-British clash headlines games in mid-December, with Spurs making the trip up to Scotland to face Rangers. Roma are home to Braga, while Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax vs Lazio could be good games.

Europa League group phase: Matchday 7

It's United's turn to face Rangers on Matchday 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Europa League Matchday 7 fixtures

Tuesday, January 21 2024

Galatasaray 🇹🇷 vs 🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv

Wednesday, January 22 2024

Besiktas 🇹🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Athletic Club

Thursday, January 23 2024

AZ 🇳🇱 vs 🇮🇹 Roma

Porto 🇵🇹 vs 🇬🇷 Olympiacos

Viktoria Plzen 🇨🇿 vs 🇧🇪 Anderlecht

Fenerbahce 🇹🇷 vs 🇫🇷 Lyon

Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴 vs 🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Malmo FF 🇸🇪 vs 🇳🇱 Twente

Qarabag 🇦🇿 vs 🇷🇴 FCSB

TSG Hoffenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 vs 🇭🇺 Ferencvaros

RFS 🇱🇻 vs 🇳🇱 Ajax

IF Elfsborg 🇸🇪 vs 🇫🇷 Nice

Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

PAOK 🇬🇷 vs 🇨🇿 Slavia Prague

Ludogorets Razgrad 🇧🇬 vs 🇩🇰 Midtjylland

Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Braga

Lazio 🇮🇹 vs 🇪🇸 Real Sociedad

Another week of European football, another huge all-British clash, as Manchester United play host to Rangers: cue lots of shots of Fergie in the crowd, right? Tottenham, meanwhile, have a midweek trip to Hoffenheim.

Europa League group phase: Matchday 8

Europa League Matchday 8 fixtures

Thursday, January 30 2024

Ajax 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Galatasaray

Roma 🇮🇹 vs 🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt

Athletic Club 🇪🇸 vs 🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzen

Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦 vs 🇱🇻 RFS

Midtjylland 🇩🇰 vs 🇹🇷 Fenerbahce

Twente 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Besiktas

Ferencvaros 🇭🇺 vs 🇳🇱 AZ

FCSB 🇷🇴 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United

Maccabi Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 vs 🇵🇹 Porto

Nice 🇫🇷 vs 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt

Olympiacos 🇬🇷 vs 🇦🇿 Qarabag

Lyon 🇫🇷 vs 🇧🇬 Ludogorets Razgrad

Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🇧🇪 Union Saint-Gilloise

Real Sociedad 🇪🇸 vs 🇬🇷 PAOK

Anderlecht 🇧🇪 vs 🇩🇪 TSG Hoffenheim

Braga 🇵🇹 vs 🇮🇹 Lazio

Slavia Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇸🇪 Malmo FF

Tottenham Hotspur 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇸🇪 IF Elfsborg

If United haven't qualified by the last matchday, a trip to FCSB may not be welcome come January. Tottenham, meanwhile, face Elfsborg.