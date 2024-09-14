Europa League fixtures: Every game of the league 2024/25 phase
Here are all the Europa League fixtures taking place in the league phase from now until January
The Europa League fixtures are out. After one of the best tournaments in recent years in 2023/24, the competition returns with a brand new format.
Europe’s secondary competition offers clubs not only the chance to win a major trophy in their cabinet, but also qualification for the Champions League, with the winners guaranteed a spot in next year’s tournament. And, like Europe’s premier competition, the Europa League has replaced the group stage with a single league phase featuring as the tournament first round.
This will see 36 teams in one league, with each side playing eight different clubs across the eight matchdays.
Clubs from the same country cannot play one another, with the draw taken care of by automated software which digitally drew the fixtures.
As with the Champions League, the top eight finishing teams qualify for the round of 16 – sides who place between 9th and 24th head for the play-off round. There is no drop down to the conference league, with the remaining 12 sides eliminated.
It’s quite the shift from the simple old group stage. To help with the transition, here is every game of the Europa League league phase from matchday one through to the final round of games on Thursday January 30.
We also have the info you need for the Champions League fixtures and the Conference League fixtures, too. Let's go!
VIDEO How The New European Formats Actually Work
Europa League fixtures: Every 2024/25 league phase game
Europa League group phase: Matchday 1
Europa League Matchday 1 fixtures
Wednesday, September 25 2024
- AZ 🇳🇱 vs 🇸🇪 IF Elfsborg
- Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴 vs 🇵🇹 Porto
- Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦 vs 🇮🇹 Lazio
- Midtjylland 🇩🇰 vs 🇩🇪 TSG Hoffenheim
- Galatasaray 🇹🇷 vs 🇬🇷 PAOK
- Manchester United 🏴 vs 🇳🇱 Twente
- Nice 🇫🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Real Sociedad
- Ludogorets Razgrad 🇧🇬 vs 🇨🇿 Slavia Prague
- Anderlecht 🇧🇪 vs 🇭🇺 Ferencvaros
Thursday, September 26 2024
- Fenerbahce 🇹🇷 vs 🇧🇪 Union Saint-Gilloise
- Malmo FF 🇸🇪 vs 🏴 Rangers
- Ajax 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Besiktas
- Roma 🇮🇹 vs 🇪🇸 Athletic Club
- Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 vs 🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzen
- FCSB 🇷🇴 vs 🇱🇻 RFS
- Lyon 🇫🇷 vs 🇬🇷 Olympiacos
- Braga 🇵🇹 vs 🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel Aviv
- Tottenham Hotspur 🏴 vs 🇦🇿 Qarabag
Manchester United kick off their campaign at Twente, as Erik ten Hag returns to the Netherlands, while Tottenham are hosting Azerbaijani side, Qarabag. Elsewhere, ties involving Basque sides should be crackers: Roma hosting Athletic, while Real Sociedad travel to Nice.
Europa League group phase: Matchday 2
Europa League Matchday 2 fixtures
Thursday, October 3 2024
- RFS 🇱🇻 vs 🇹🇷 Galatasaray
- Ferencvaros 🇭🇺 vs 🏴 Tottenham Hotspur
- Maccabi Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 vs 🇩🇰 Midtjylland
- Olympiacos 🇬🇷 vs 🇵🇹 Braga
- Qarabag 🇦🇿 vs 🇸🇪 Malmo FF
- Real Sociedad 🇪🇸 vs 🇧🇪 Anderlecht
- Lazio 🇮🇹 vs 🇫🇷 Nice
- Slavia Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇳🇱 Ajax
- TSG Hoffenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv
- Athletic Club 🇪🇸 vs 🇳🇱 AZ
- Besiktas 🇹🇷 vs 🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt
- Porto 🇵🇹 vs 🏴 Manchester United
- Twente 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Fenerbahce
- Viktoria Plzen 🇨🇿 vs 🇧🇬 Ludogorets Razgrad
- IF Elfsborg 🇸🇪 vs 🇮🇹 Roma
- PAOK 🇬🇷 vs 🇷🇴 FCSB
- Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 vs 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt
- Rangers 🏴 vs 🇫🇷 Lyon
Rangers have a tough test on Matchday 2, as Ibrox welcomes Lyon. United have a tricky fixture, too, as they go to Porto, while Spurs are in Hungary to face Ferencvaros.
Europa League group phase: Matchday 3
Europa League Matchday 3 fixtures
Wednesday, October 23 2024
- Galatasaray 🇹🇷 vs 🇸🇪 IF Elfsborg
- Braga 🇵🇹 vs 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt
Thursday, October 24 2024
- Roma 🇮🇹 vs 🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv
- Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 vs 🇱🇻 RFS
- Midtjylland 🇩🇰 vs 🇧🇪 Union Saint-Gilloise
- Ferencvaros 🇭🇺 vs 🇫🇷 Nice
- Maccabi Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 vs 🇪🇸 Real Sociedad
- PAOK 🇬🇷 vs 🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzen
- Qarabag 🇦🇿 vs 🇳🇱 Ajax
- Athletic Club 🇪🇸 vs 🇨🇿 Slavia Prague
- Porto 🇵🇹 vs 🇩🇪 TSG Hoffenheim
- Twente 🇳🇱 vs 🇮🇹 Lazio
- Fenerbahce 🇹🇷 vs 🏴 Manchester United
- Malmo FF 🇸🇪 vs 🇬🇷 Olympiacos
- Lyon 🇫🇷 vs 🇹🇷 Besiktas
- Rangers 🏴 vs 🇷🇴 FCSB
- Anderlecht 🇧🇪 vs 🇧🇬 Ludogorets Razgrad
- Tottenham Hotspur 🏴 vs 🇳🇱 AZ
Manchester United travel to Turkey for Matchday 3, with a date with an old face, as former manager and current Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho hosts United. Spurs play AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile.
Europa League group phase: Matchday 4
Europa League Matchday 4 fixtures
Wednesday, November 6 2024
- Besiktas 🇹🇷 vs 🇸🇪 Malmo FF
Thursday, November 7 2024
- Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 vs 🇨🇿 Slavia Prague
- Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴 vs 🇦🇿 Qarabag
- FCSB 🇷🇴 vs 🇩🇰 Midtjylland
- Galatasaray 🇹🇷 vs 🏴 Tottenham Hotspur
- IF Elfsborg 🇸🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Braga
- Nice 🇫🇷 vs 🇳🇱 Twente
- Olympiacos 🇬🇷 vs 🏴 Rangers
- Ludogorets Razgrad 🇧🇬 vs 🇪🇸 Athletic Club
- Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 vs 🇮🇹 Roma
- Ajax 🇳🇱 vs 🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel Aviv
- AZ 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Fenerbahce
- Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦 vs 🇭🇺 Ferencvaros
- RFS 🇱🇻 vs 🇧🇪 Anderlecht
- Viktoria Plzen 🇨🇿 vs 🇪🇸 Real Sociedad
- Manchester United 🏴 vs 🇬🇷 PAOK
- Lazio 🇮🇹 vs 🇵🇹 Porto
- TSG Hoffenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🇫🇷 Lyon
Big Ange takes Spurs to “hell” in November as Galatasaray play host to the Lilywhites. Lazio vs Porto should have sparks, too, while Ajax are at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv, in an eye-catching fixture. It's all Greek to the other British sides: United have PAOK at home, while Rangers go away to Olympiacos.
Europa League group phase: Matchday 5
Europa League Matchday 5 fixtures
Thursday, November 28 2024
- Athletic Club 🇪🇸 vs 🇸🇪 IF Elfsborg
- AZ 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Galatasaray
- Besiktas 🇹🇷 vs 🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel Aviv
- Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦 vs 🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzen
- RFS 🇱🇻 vs 🇬🇷 PAOK
- Qarabag 🇦🇿 vs 🇫🇷 Lyon
- Anderlecht 🇧🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Porto
- Lazio 🇮🇹 vs 🇧🇬 Ludogorets Razgrad
- Midtjylland 🇩🇰 vs 🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt
- Twente 🇳🇱 vs 🇧🇪 Union Saint-Gilloise
- Ferencvaros 🇭🇺 vs 🇸🇪 Malmo FF
- FCSB 🇷🇴 vs 🇬🇷 Olympiacos
- Manchester United 🏴 vs 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt
- Nice 🇫🇷 vs 🏴 Rangers
- Real Sociedad 🇪🇸 vs 🇳🇱 Ajax
- Braga 🇵🇹 vs 🇩🇪 TSG Hoffenheim
- Slavia Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇹🇷 Fenerbahce
- Tottenham Hotspur 🏴 vs 🇮🇹 Roma
It's a derby of former Mourinho employers on Matchday 5, as Spurs host Roma. United have Bodo/Glimt, while Real Sociedad vs Ajax is a tasty clash, too.
Europa League group phase: Matchday 6
Europa League Matchday 6 fixtures
Thursday, December 11 2024
- Fenerbahce 🇹🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Athletic Club
Thursday, December 12 2024
- Roma 🇮🇹 vs 🇵🇹 Braga
- Viktoria Plzen 🇨🇿 vs 🏴 Manchester United
- Malmo FF 🇸🇪 vs 🇹🇷 Galatasaray
- Olympiacos 🇬🇷 vs 🇳🇱 Twente
- PAOK 🇬🇷 vs 🇭🇺 Ferencvaros
- Ludogorets Razgrad 🇧🇬 vs 🇳🇱 AZ
- Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 vs 🇫🇷 Nice
- TSG Hoffenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🇷🇴 FCSB
- Ajax 🇳🇱 vs 🇮🇹 Lazio
- Porto 🇵🇹 vs 🇩🇰 Midtjylland
- Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴 vs 🇹🇷 Besiktas
- IF Elfsborg 🇸🇪 vs 🇦🇿 Qarabag
- Maccabi Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 vs 🇱🇻 RFS
- Lyon 🇫🇷 vs 🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt
- Rangers 🏴 vs 🏴 Tottenham Hotspur
- Real Sociedad 🇪🇸 vs 🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv
- Slavia Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇧🇪 Anderlecht
An all-British clash headlines games in mid-December, with Spurs making the trip up to Scotland to face Rangers. Roma are home to Braga, while Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax vs Lazio could be good games.
Europa League group phase: Matchday 7
Europa League Matchday 7 fixtures
Tuesday, January 21 2024
- Galatasaray 🇹🇷 vs 🇺🇦 Dynamo Kyiv
Wednesday, January 22 2024
- Besiktas 🇹🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Athletic Club
Thursday, January 23 2024
- AZ 🇳🇱 vs 🇮🇹 Roma
- Porto 🇵🇹 vs 🇬🇷 Olympiacos
- Viktoria Plzen 🇨🇿 vs 🇧🇪 Anderlecht
- Fenerbahce 🇹🇷 vs 🇫🇷 Lyon
- Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴 vs 🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel Aviv
- Malmo FF 🇸🇪 vs 🇳🇱 Twente
- Qarabag 🇦🇿 vs 🇷🇴 FCSB
- TSG Hoffenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🏴 Tottenham Hotspur
- Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪 vs 🇭🇺 Ferencvaros
- RFS 🇱🇻 vs 🇳🇱 Ajax
- IF Elfsborg 🇸🇪 vs 🇫🇷 Nice
- Manchester United 🏴 vs 🏴 Rangers
- PAOK 🇬🇷 vs 🇨🇿 Slavia Prague
- Ludogorets Razgrad 🇧🇬 vs 🇩🇰 Midtjylland
- Union Saint-Gilloise 🇧🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Braga
- Lazio 🇮🇹 vs 🇪🇸 Real Sociedad
Another week of European football, another huge all-British clash, as Manchester United play host to Rangers: cue lots of shots of Fergie in the crowd, right? Tottenham, meanwhile, have a midweek trip to Hoffenheim.
Europa League group phase: Matchday 8
Europa League Matchday 8 fixtures
Thursday, January 30 2024
- Ajax 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Galatasaray
- Roma 🇮🇹 vs 🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt
- Athletic Club 🇪🇸 vs 🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzen
- Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦 vs 🇱🇻 RFS
- Midtjylland 🇩🇰 vs 🇹🇷 Fenerbahce
- Twente 🇳🇱 vs 🇹🇷 Besiktas
- Ferencvaros 🇭🇺 vs 🇳🇱 AZ
- FCSB 🇷🇴 vs 🏴 Manchester United
- Maccabi Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 vs 🇵🇹 Porto
- Nice 🇫🇷 vs 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt
- Olympiacos 🇬🇷 vs 🇦🇿 Qarabag
- Lyon 🇫🇷 vs 🇧🇬 Ludogorets Razgrad
- Rangers 🏴 vs 🇧🇪 Union Saint-Gilloise
- Real Sociedad 🇪🇸 vs 🇬🇷 PAOK
- Anderlecht 🇧🇪 vs 🇩🇪 TSG Hoffenheim
- Braga 🇵🇹 vs 🇮🇹 Lazio
- Slavia Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇸🇪 Malmo FF
- Tottenham Hotspur 🏴 vs 🇸🇪 IF Elfsborg
If United haven't qualified by the last matchday, a trip to FCSB may not be welcome come January. Tottenham, meanwhile, face Elfsborg.
