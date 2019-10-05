Stuart Kettlewell unhappy with referee after Ross County draw

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell was unhappy with referee Euan Anderson after winless St Johnstone came from behind to register their fourth Ladbrokes Premiership draw.

Joe Chalmers opened the scoring for County before Stevie May, who had earlier missed a penalty, equalised in the 34th minute.

Matty Kennedy fired Saints ahead but a Blair Spittal free-kick earned Ross County a point from the 2-2 draw.

Kettlewell said: “I think our reaction from the first goal was a little bit disappointing, obviously being at home and taking the lead, you should build on that.

“We felt as if we took a backwards step at that point and invited St Johnstone onto us. They grew in confidence, and in the end we’re actually delighted with a point in the game.

“But when you look at the decisions that went against us today, they were absolutely mind-blowing. Thankfully Ross (Laidlaw) made a save from the penalty, but it’s definitely not a penalty.

“Then the decision that goes against us where Billy McKay is fouled in the lead-up to the second goal – it was a good strike from Kennedy, who was a menace all day – but when your player has six stud marks in his midriff from a straight leg challenge with three officials in and around that area, to miss that is quite incredible.

“So we’re delighted that our players picked themselves up from going behind and we were able to get a point.

“There’s certainly no negativity from us, we’re not coming away despondent from the start we’ve had to the season.

“The performances by and large have been good, but we felt as if we could play much better today.”

Saints boss Tommy Wright added: “We totally dominated the game from the first whistle and should have had all three points – we had numerous chances and missed the penalty.

“Even at the end at 2-2 , we had three or four chances to win the game. We only have ourselves to blame in terms of not taking the chances but we came up here and dominated possession, dominated the whole game.

“One free-kick gets them a point when they don’t really deserve it. That’s probably why Ross County have done well this season – they’ve dug in and stayed in the game.”