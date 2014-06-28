Suarez bite 'not fair', says FIFA chief Blatter

Suarez was handed a nine-match international ban and four-month suspension from all football-related activity after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the FIFA World Cup.

Blatter was unwilling to comment on the punishment, but said Suarez's actions were unacceptable when it came to fair play rules.

"I am fighting for fair play on the field of play and fair play off the field of play, but especially on the field of play and this is not fair what he has done. It's definitely not fair," he said.

"Now to discuss the decision that has been taken by a panel of seven judges. It's not up to me to make a comment on that.

"Obviously they have taken into consideration the other incidents of this player who has already been banned in football or suspended in football for the same activity.

"I cannot say whether it is too much or too less. This is an independent decision in FIFA."

In positive news, Blatter has been delighted with how the tournament is progressing with most teams playing attacking football.

A total of 136 goals have been scored at an average of 2.83 per game.

"I'm not the only one who is impressed by that (the quality of games)," he said.

"What has changed from the former World Cups is that in the first matches in the first round, everybody wanted to win, not to not lose.

"The football was exceptional right up to the last matches, the third matches.

"In the third matches there are tactics to maintain a result but still it was very exciting and results only decided in the last minutes of matches."