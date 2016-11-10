Tebas refuses to apologise to Barcelona

LFP president Javier Tebas has no intention of apologising to Barcelona over his recent comments concerning their players' behaviour in the 3-2 win over Valencia.

Barca's win at the Mestalla back in October was marred by an incident in the wake of Lionel Messi's stoppage-time winner where a number of players were hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the stands.

Tebas subsequently accused the Barcelona players of provoking the Valencia fans with their celebrations, adding that they overreacted after getting hit.

The LFP chief's comments angered Barcelona, who in turn formally requested that the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) open disciplinary proceedings against Tebas, while boycotting Premios Marca awards after finding out the 54-year was due to receive a fair-play gong.

"I am very sorry for what has been happening to me," Tebas was quoted as saying by AS.

"The moral hurts me, it does not feel comfortable. But I am not going to stop doing my job.

"I am not able to apologise because I am not a hypocrite.

"This situation bothers me immensely and it hurts me because my will these past three years and a half has been to fight against violence in Spanish football."