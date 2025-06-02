Arsenal report: Barcelona in talks to sign star Mikel Arteta is desperate to keep

Arsenal are in trouble of losing a major star, now that Barcelona have asserted themselves back at the top table in European football.

Hansi Flick transformed the La Liga giants following an underwhelming campaign under Xavi and the future looks very bright for the Catalan-based club.

Next season is sure to see them stake a claim to be champions of Europe for the first time in over a decade, and reinforcements are needed to ensure they can compete all season long.

Arsenal face a fight to keep star away from Barcelona's clutches

Lamine Yamal has been a shining light for Barcelona this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Financial woes has seen transfer activity limited in recent seasons with the club leaning on their famed La Masia academy and talents such as Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Pau Cubarsi becoming mainstays in the first team squad.

However, their deep run in the Champions League coupled with their La Liga and Copa Del Rey triumphs, should help them reach a position where transfers are possible once again and adding to Flick's squad is a priority for the Barcelona board.

Mikel Arteta may lose one of his favourite players this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, despite reaching a more stable financial position, their first signing may be a free transfer, with Arsenal's Thomas Partey under discussion.

According to the Metro Flick is a 'big admirer' of the defensive midfielder and has sanctioned a move for the player.

It isn't expected to be easy to convince Partey to stay, and although there is under a month until his contract is up, he would like to extend his stay in north London.

He missed just three Premier League games all season and Mikel Arteta believed it was his best season at Arsenal saying: “I think consistency-wise it’s been his best season. The way he’s played, performed, his availability, has been exceptional and he’s a really important player for us.”

Thomas Partey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are expected to complete the signing of Martin Zubimendi this summer, who would provide competition for Partey's place. Jorginho has already confirmed he will leave the club, and keeping Partey would allow competition for the place to continue.

However, he is 31, and freeing up his wages and allowing Zubimendi and potentially another younger player to fight for the shirt may be more beneficial in the long-run for Arsenal.