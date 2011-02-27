Tigana to stay on as Bordeaux boss

"The doubts have been lifted, it's all in the past," Tigana told reporters after leaving the meeting.

The 2009 French champions are mired in midtable and lost 5-1 at FC Lorient on February 19 but had given their under pressure coach a boost by beating Auxerre 3-0 on Saturday.

The former Fulham boss cut an enigmatic figure in the post-match news conference following the Auxerre game however, hinting all was not well.

His assistant coach Michel Pavon also left in mysterious circumstances last week.

Tigana only took over at Bordeaux in the close-season when Laurent Blanc left to coach France and knew his task would be difficult when the club sold top midfielder Yoann Gourcuff to Olympique Lyon in August.

Striker Marouane Chamakh also quit to join Arsenal last year.