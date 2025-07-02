Quiz! Can you name every nation to have reached a World Cup semi-final?

We've another football quiz for you, and this is a history-spanning one!

We all love the World Cup. Once every four years, for about a month it consumes our life. We meticulously plan which games we want to watch, and which we know we can avoid, and we always know the date of the final.

But how much attention to you really pay? This quiz is about to find out!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every player in world football worth over £30m?

Some might say we're harsh, but we're giving you just five minutes to name all 23 nations to have played in a World Cup semi-final.

It's broken down into, winners, runners up, third and fourth place teams, don't say we aren't helpful!

But, if you do need an extra helping hand, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a legend of all World Cup knowledge.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

