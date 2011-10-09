Toure brothers on target in Ivory Coast triumph

Yaya Toure's injury-time goal gave the Ivorians a modest 2-1 win over Burundi in Abidjan to ensure six wins out of six in their group.

The Ivorians had already made sure of their qualification berth by the halfway mark of the campaign.

Kolo Toure opened the scoring in the 77th minute but Burundi equalised through Dugary Ndabashinze with five minutes left, only to have a credible result snatched from them on the stroke of full-time.

Kolo Toure ended a six months drug ban one day before the Ivorians' last qualifier in Rwanda in early September but although a part of the squad for that match, did not play.

The Manchester City defender admitted taking a diet pill after failing a drugs test in March.