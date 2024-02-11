Nigeria vs Ivory Coast as it happens! How to watch AFCON final, live minute-by-minute updates, teams

Refresh

Though Ivory Coast have twice gone to extra time this tournament – beating defending champions Senegal and Mali in that thrilling quarter-final – their players will be the fresher of this evening’s sides. Nine of Nigeria’s squad have played more than 400 minutes, but only Evan Ndicka, Ghislain Konan, Seko Fofana and Franck Kessie have amassed more than that figure. Squad management and fresh legs go a long way in this heat…

The Elephants’ quarter-final comeback against Mali was one of the stories of AFCON 2023. Goals from Simon Adingra and Oumar Diakite in the last minute of regulation and extra time respectively delivered a stunning 2-1 victory. Check out the unmissable highlights below…

All six of Ivory Coast’s goals at AFCON 2023 have been scored by different players (Seko Fofana, Jean-Philippe Krasso, Franck Kessie, Simon Adingra, Oumar Diakite and Sebastien Haller). #teamwork

Ivory Coast is believed to have spent as much as £1bn on new stadia, infrastructure and more to host this tournament and it all seemed wasted following a record 4-0 group stage defeat to Equatorial Guinea seemed to consign them to an early exit. Only Mozambique improbably scoring twice in injury time to draw 2-2 with Ghana gifted the Elephants the final last 16 spot as one of the best third-placed teams.

Is this the moment destiny decided this was going to be Ivory Coast's tournament after all…? CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!?Mozambique score TWICE in three minutes! 🤯

Ivory Coast are the first host nation to reach an AFCON final since Egypt in 2006, who beat the Elephants on penalties 18 years ago after a goalless draw. Historical precedent is certainly on the Ivorians’ side – five of the past six host nations to reach the final have won the tournament. The exception? Tonight’s opponents Nigeria in 2000, who lost a penalty shootout to Cameroon following a 2-2 draw.

Victor Osimhen will rise to second in the ranking of all-time scorers for Nigeria if he can find his shooting boots in the AFCON final and pick up just one more goal. He needs another 16 to equal Rashidi Yekini's record. Here's the goal that took him to 21 Super Eagles goals, way back in the opening game of the tournament WHAT A GAME! 😲Osimhen equalises instantly! 🇳🇬

Golden boot watch: Barring a goalscoring final performance bordering on the Kylian Mbappe or Geoff Hurst (depending on your age) Nigeria's Ademola Lookman will be the only player on show tonight with a realistic chance of catching Equatorial Guinea forward Emilio Nsue in the race for the Golden Boot. The Atalanta winger is currently on three goals, having struck twice in the last 16 against Cameroon and firing the winner in the Super Eagles' 1-0 quarter-final defeat of Angola. Here's his winner against Angola to whet your appetite... ADEMOLA LOOKMAN DOES IT AGAIN! ⚡Nigeria take the lead against Angola! 🇳🇬

Nigeria's defence is what's got them this far. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili, who saved two of the four spot-kicks he faced in the semi-final shootout, went eight hours without conceding before South Africa equaliser in the 90th minute. That thrilling denouement came moments after it seemed that Victor Osimhen had given the Super Eagles a 2-0 lead, his goal ruled out for VAR. Check out how the chaos happened below… SOUTH AFRICA EQUALISE IN THE 90TH MINUTE! 😱Nigeria have a goal disallowed after a VAR check and South Africa are awarded a penalty!

That victory for the Super Eagles ended a run of four defeats in their past six outings against the Elephants. The head-to-head record currently stands at nine Nigeria wins, 10 draws and nine Ivory Coast wins. It doesn’t get much more even.

Drawn together in Group A, Nigeria and Ivory Coast are facing off for the second time this tournament. In both sides’ second game of the tournament, a penalty from Nigeria skipper William Troost-Ekong was the difference as the Super Eagles won 1-0. Will it be revenge or repeat tonight?

This will be Nigeria’s eighth AFCON final. Only Egypt and Ghana have featured in more (both nine). Ivory Coast, meanwhile, are appearing their fifth showpiece.

The atmosphere is building in the stands ahead of kick-off in about half hour. It really is a sea of orange, green and white out there! (Image credit: Getty Images)

The home heroes Ivory Coast are also in the ground, albeit with less of the musical accompaniment their final opponents managed. The hosts show up fully prepared for their last dance at home. 🇨🇮💯#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023Final | @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/8U6LEX2FJgFebruary 11, 2024 See more

Ivorian singer Alpha Blondy has been getting the crowd at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan in the mood with a brilliant show ahead of this evening's final. Absolutely cannot wait. Ivorian singer Alpha Blondy performs during the closing ceremony ahead of AFCON 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

They’ve been doing it all tournament and the party is getting started for the Nigerian squad, who are in the building and letting everyone know about it… Eagles ti dey! Eagles a biala! Eagles ya zo! Final ginger na anoda level... 🦅🎤#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023Final pic.twitter.com/NwRbNGYXuyFebruary 11, 2024 See more

Having recovered from injury, Sebastien Haller’s first goal of the tournament was this volley that proved enough to beat DR Congo 1-0 in the semi-final. They all count!

Ivory Coast are in the lead! 🇨🇮Sébastien Haller delivers 😤📩

Want to see some nerves of steel? Here’s the moment Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive semi-final shootout penalty against South Africa that put Nigeria into the final…

Kelechi Iheanacho sends Nigeria into the AFCON final! 🥳🇳🇬

Injury news: Both squads are at full strength tonight. Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier returns after missing the semi-final defeat of DR Congo through suspension. Alex Iwobi has looked tired for Nigeria as this tournament has progressed but the Fulham forward makes the starting lineup. Samuel Chukwueze, who impressed off the bench in the semi-final, is rewarded with a final start for the Super Eagles.

And here they are... 📋 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐗𝐈 📋One last #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 lineup! 💪#NGRCIV | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023Final