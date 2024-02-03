WATCH: Mali coach Eric Chelle 'baptised' after last-gasp AFCON 2023 loss to Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast are through to the semi-finals of AFCON 2023 after an incredible comeback against Mali on Saturday.

The tournament hosts went down to 10 men shortly before half-time as Odilon Kossounou was sent off and looked to be on their way out after a Nene Dorgeles goal with just under 20 minutes remaining.

But Brighton's Simon Adingra forced extra time with a 90-minute equaliser and Ivory Coast sealed an unbelievable comeback as Oumar Diakite scored in the second addtional minute of extra time to send the home fans wild and break Mali hearts.

After his goal, Diakite was sent off for his celebration but Ivory Coast held on for a place in the last four of the tournament.

Mali's Hamari Traore was sent off following the final whistle amid furious protests to the referee, but the defender was also pushed by the referee.

And on the sidelines, Mali coach Eric Chelle was inconsolable as he crouched down, his hand covering his face, while one of his assistants poured a bottle of cold water over his head.

Mali's coach got baptized after the loss

Ivory Coast had sacked their manager after it looked like they were heading out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages, but now take their place in the last four of the continental competition.

The hosts will now face DR Congo in the semi-finals on Wednesday after they beat Guinea 3-1 on Friday.

Nigeria, 1-0 winners over Angola on Friday, will meet Cape Verde or South Africa in the other semi-final on Wednesday, with the final to take place next Sunday.

