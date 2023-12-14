AFCON 2023: Dates, fixtures, squads, stadiums and everything you need to know

AFCON 2023 is nearly here, and is the next major international men's tournament on the football calendar.

The 34th edition of the tournament, AFCON 2023 is actually being played in the opening months of 2024 due to CAF postponing the tournament in July 2022 due to adverse summer weather concerns in Ivory Coast, the host nation.

Senegal head into the tournament as the holders, following their penalty shootout win at AFCON 2021 against Egypt, and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations certainly promises to be a belter. It's not too soon to get up to speed, either - here's for everything you need to know about AFCON 2023...

Where will AFCON 2023 take place?

Which country is hosting AFCON 2023?

AFCON 2023 will take place in Ivory Coast. They were announced as hosts in January 2019. CAF originally stripped Cameroon from hosting the 2019 edition due to lack of speed of progress in hosting preparations, but reneged by handing them the 2021 tournament.

Ivory Coast, though, were originally scheduled to host that AFCON, so were pushed back until 2023.

AFCON fixtures will take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

The group stages will start with Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, before concluding on January 24.

From there, 16 teams will progress to the knockout rounds, with the round of 16 taking place between January 27 and January 30. Following a day's rest, the quarter-finals will then be played on February 2 and 3.

The semi-finals will take place on the same day, on February 7, before the final on February 11.

How to watch

How to watch AFCON 2023 for free

AFCON 2023 is available for the majority of fans all around the world - including the UK - with the tournament being broadcast on the free-to-air CAF YouTube channel.

American fans will need to watch the tournament on beIN Sports, though, with Sling Blue, and Fubo TV offering options to watch AFCON.

Qualified countries

Which countries have qualified for AFCON 2023?

Ivory Coast

Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau

Equatorial Guinea

Egypt

Ghana

Cape Verde

Mozambique

Senegal

Cameroon

Guinea

Gambia

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Angola

Mauritania

Tunisia

Mali

South Africa

Namibia

Morocco

DR Congo

Zambia

Tanzania

How many teams will be at AFCON 2023?

There will be 24 teams competing at Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

Squads

The final AFCON 2023 squads haven't been announced yet.

When will the AFCON 2023 squads be announced?

An official date for squads to be announced hasn't yet been announced, though it's likely teams will only finalise their teams just days before the tournament kicks off.

On previous occasions squad announcements have been pushed back until 10 days before the first day, with the 2021 edition shrunk to just six days beforehand.

Groups

What are the groups for AFCON 2023?

Group A

Ivory Coast

Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau

Equatorial Guinea

Group B

Egypt

Ghana

Cape Verde

Mozambique

Group C

Senegal

Cameroon

Guinea

Gambia

Group D

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Angola

Mauritania

Group E

Tunisia

Mali

South Africa

Namibia

Group F

Morocco

DR Congo

Zambia

Tanzania

Kick-off times

The AFCON 2023 opening fixture will kick-off at 8pm GMT, with group fixtures also played at 2pm and 5pm. The knockout fixtures will be split between 5pm GMT and 8pm GMT.

The final will be played at 8pm GMT.

Stadiums

What are the AFCON 2023?

These are the AFCON 2023 stadiums:

Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan: 60,000

Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan: 33,000

Stade de la Paix, Bouake: 40,000

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo: 20,000

Laurent Pokou Stadium, San-Pedro: 20,000

Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro: 20,000

Ball

What is the ball for AFCON 2023?

The official Pokou Puma ball (Image credit: Puma)

Named after legendary Ivorian forward Laurent Pokou, the official match ball for AFCON is named Pokou and manufactured by Puma.

Mascot

What is the mascot for AFCON 2023?

AFCON mascot Akwaba (Image credit: CAS)

Akwaba is the official mascot, which is an elephant, Ivory Coast's animal symbol. Its kit bears resemblance to Ivory Coast's home coasts.

Song

What is the official song for AFCON 2023?

The official song is a fusion of afrobeat, rap and zouglou, featuring Nigerian artist Yemi Alade, Egyptian rapper Mohamed Ramadan and Ivorian music band Magic System.

Named 'Akwaba', the song means 'Welcome' in the native language of Baoule and was officially unveiled by CAF in October 2023.